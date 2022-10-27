Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Musician Steve Davis Wins Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition
Local musician Steve Davis proved his musicianship is top notch when he took first place at the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Grand Finale over Labor Day weekend in Ten Sleep. Davis has been playing music since he was 11 years old, and this was his first try at a music competition. He said the talent was immense and everyone was so different, which made winning all that more exciting.
Are You Brave Enough For 3 Nights Alone In This Wyoming Ghost Town?
Sure, let's spend 3 nights camping out in the middle of nowhere, in what is now a Wyoming Ghost town. What could go wrong?. Ever hear of Gebo Wyoming? Probably not. There are just a few ruins there now. Gebo is a ghost town located in Hot Springs County Wyoming....
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Ford Ranger Crash Near Cody
A Wyoming man was killed Monday after the Ford Ranger pickup crashed near Cody. The crash happened at milepost 9 on U.S. 14A / WY 114 around 11:40 a.m. The Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on U.S. 14A and had just passed a tractor-trailer, at least partially, in the center lane. This according to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
county17.com
Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Providing Financial Support For New Ambulance Service
In less than 1 month Wyoming Regional EMS will take over providing ambulance service in Sheridan County. The new service is part of a partnership between Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Campbell County Health. In some ways, the EMS is already in operation because Sheridan Memorial Hospital is working with Campbell...
Sheridan Media
Civil Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Claims Sheridan VA Staff Made False Reports Regarding Patient’s Death
A civil lawsuit was recently filed in Federal Court in Wyoming that claims that hospital staff of the Sheridan VA Medical Center falsely reported the death of Navy Veteran John Behles. The complaint was filed by Barbara Pierson, who is the estate representative of Behles. According to the lawsuit filed by Pierson, sometime during the evening of June 9, 2020, Behles suffered a catastrophic or traumatic event, likely either an assault or a drop/fall from a patient lift — that resulted in a severe traumatic head injury. On June 10, Behles died as a direct result of those injuries. The cause of death was listed as bronchopneumonia.
