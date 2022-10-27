Legendary model and muse Pattie Boyd never wanted to be famous, but fate had other plans for the charismatic blonde who was at the forefront of a revolution in fashion, music, and pop culture during the 1960s and ‘70s. “I don’t understand why people want to be so public; they just need mystery to me,” says Pattie, whose beauty and charm inspired men to pen songs of love and devotion in her honour. Blessed with the perfect aesthetic blend of innocence and knowing, Pattie was the girl next door in a psychedelic age, combining the ethereal glamour of the 1940s with the elegant insouciance of the Sexual Revolution to create a style that could best be described as subversive chic.

1 DAY AGO