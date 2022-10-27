Read full article on original website
Related
Big Joanie on DIY, determination and decolonising rock: ‘It’s incredibly hard to be an artist right now’
Most festival organisers might panic upon discovering their headliner has Covid. But if the news that Rachel Aggs now can’t close the second night of Decolonise Fest shakes the confidence of Steph Phillips, it doesn’t show as she calmly multitasks finding a replacement and welcoming the volunteers staffing the event at this east London taproom later tonight. Phillips founded the DIY festival in 2017 to “foster a community of like-minded people” and centre “the experiences of punx of colour”. The show must go on. “The festival is necessary, it’s needed in the scene,” she says, with characteristic quiet determination.
Oh No We've (Marvel) Snapped
It’s the Pod before Halloween and we’re getting SPOOKY! Gasp in horror at Patrick and Cado playing Marvel Snap, the new card game from some ex-hearthsone devs. Scream at the thought of The Witcher’s Sex Cards being included in the remake that was just announced. Then shiver down to your bones as we talk about a litany of spooky games including Signalis, Scorn, and Vampire the Masquerade: Swan Song!
Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in single week
Ten of Taylor Swift's singles from her new album "Midnights" chartered the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100, the first-ever time a musician has achieved the feat.
How you treat a server says more about you than anything else, especially these days
Let’s be real here: It’s never a good look to treat a restaurant server with disdain, as though they are 'less' than you.
Vice
How Pattie Boyd transformed the style of swinging 60s London
Legendary model and muse Pattie Boyd never wanted to be famous, but fate had other plans for the charismatic blonde who was at the forefront of a revolution in fashion, music, and pop culture during the 1960s and ‘70s. “I don’t understand why people want to be so public; they just need mystery to me,” says Pattie, whose beauty and charm inspired men to pen songs of love and devotion in her honour. Blessed with the perfect aesthetic blend of innocence and knowing, Pattie was the girl next door in a psychedelic age, combining the ethereal glamour of the 1940s with the elegant insouciance of the Sexual Revolution to create a style that could best be described as subversive chic.
‘Funny Pages’: 8 Official Inspirations Behind the Scuzzy A24 Comedy
Owen Kline's Funny Pages is the kind of film you wish you’d seen as a teenager. It will also make you glad those days are behind you. The movie is an excruciating look at adolescent hubris that’s both intensely funny and more disturbing than you might expect. Daniel Zolghadri plays Robert, a talented but arrogant high-schooler with dreams of working as a professional comic-book artist. A traumatic incident convinces him to move out of his family home into a fetid basement flatshare in Trenton, New Jersey in pursuit of artistic integrity and independence. At his day job as a courthouse stenographer, he meets a one-time minor comic-book artist whom he latches onto as a potential teacher. Robert’s chosen medium - not superheroes, but R. Crumb-style underground comix – speaks to the film’s offbeat sensibilities and influences.
Help! I’m Obsessed With These Sleeping Bag Puffer Pants
I always thought that if I started my own cult, it would be around the Satisfyer Pro 2 or a wheel of baked Brie—both excellent contenders in their own right. Instead, I recently found myself soap boxing over a pair of life-changing pants. Meet my love, my rock, my new fall-to-winter personality, the Haelo puffer pant:
Ettitude’s Cult-Fave, Crazy-Comfy Bamboo Sheets Are 20% Off RN
I’m a Taurus, which means that 1) I’m perfect, obviously, and 2) as an earthbound creature built to revel in the sensory delights of the worldly realm, I live, laugh, love to sleep, lounge, recline, cuddle, and do other in-bed things that I don’t feel need to be elaborated upon. As someone truly committed to absolutely optimizing comfort, slumber, and sex, I’ve found that bedsheets are not merely a necessity, but a life essential that should be selected carefully—invested in, really. I have my flannel sets for winter, sateen for spring, linen and percale sets for summer, and soft-brushed jersey for fall.
An Interview With the Guy Who Brought Nirvana to Australia
It’s 1992, and 25-year-old music entrepreneur Stephen Pavlovic, known by friends as Pav, has just finished organising a Southern Hemisphere tour for one of the biggest bands in the world: Nirvana. A year before they had unexpectedly hit the mainstream with their life-changing track “Smells Like teen Spirit”, and after a phone call to Kurt Cobain’s personal number (handed to him by a member of Mudhoney), they found themselves on Australian shores.
Vice
The GUi-DE: Edition Tampa & Coach's pop-up shop
Happy Monday! The new week is here and with it comes the chance to delve deep into some fresh culture and fashion. Here’s your latest look at the i-D Guide. Unveiled last weekend with a series of parties — including a Lenny Kravitz concert and a Mark Ronson DJ set — the latest Edition has officially opened its doors in Tampa, Florida. A hotspot in London, New York and an ever-growing number of cities across the world, the team behind Edition see this as Tampa’s “coming-of-age” moment, ushering in a new era of travel and tourism for the more understated Floridian city. Spread over 26 stories, the hotel has a rooftop terrace with a pool and views over the harbour, and seven bars and restaurants, including Lilac by Michelin-starred chef John Frase. Book a room here.
When We Were Young Was a Surreal Emo Paradise
“It’s just families, retired folks and us!” a guy in an ‘emo’s not dead’ shirt grins Americanly, locking eyes with me and holding his arms outstretched as he tumbles out of an Uber and into the terrible glare of a casino called Circus Circus. Like...
Casper's New Mattress Is My Holy Grail of Memory Foam Beds
Owning a Casper mattress has always been on my bucket list. Seriously. I have had an obsessive fascination with the brand—please see: the history of my (one-sided, lol) Instagram beef with its social team, which led to my turning one of its dog beds into a human couch—that has only gained a more coveted, El Dorado patina over time. This was the sleep brand that launched a postmodern pop-up on Abbot Kinney boulevard in LA; the company that put up a pro-sleep (and pro-furries) billboard in 2015. As a Taurus-rising who never wants to leave her bed, what more could I want??
Hold My Pre-roll: LĒVO Is Having an Infuser Sale
Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. Spooky season is about to give way to pie season, which means it’s time to dig out the chunky knits and power-up an herbal infuser that’s worthy of G-ma’s apple crumble recipe. Not that we don’t love “taking a walk for air” with the cousins before Thanksgiving dinner, but wouldn't it be nice to start infusing whatever you please, whenever you please with all the herbs your heart desires? Don’t you think it’s time baby invested in a real, adult herbal infuser?
Where to Buy Furniture Online (Besides Just West Elm)
For most of our adult lives, our apartment has been a random (but loving) microclimate of IKEA coffee tables, stooped MCM bookshelves, and the occasional postmodern Italian mushroom lamp that we paid way too much money for at Brooklyn Flea (no sweat; worth it for the serotonin). Now that we’re a little bit older and finally paying our back taxes craving a more cohesive space, we’ve found ourselves waking-up in night sweats with the question: How does everyone else know where to buy furniture online??
Photoshop Paywalls Pantone Colors, Is Turning Users’ Art Black
Pantone is putting 15,000 colors behind a paywall for users on some of the most popular Adobe products starting next month—leaving designers who want to use, or have ever used in the past, no choice but to pay up if they want to use them. Designer Iain Anderson tweeted...
A Silver-Infused Silk Pillowcase Changed My Hair and Skin Forever
Hey, c’mere. Wanna hear a secret? You know those dumb little things that change your life permanently for the better? Think something seemingly insignificant, like when you add a cord holder to a -sixfoot-long charging cable. Suddenly, your phone is never out of juice, so you’re never late leaving the house or wasting daylight trying to move furniture to find a lost cord. The next thing you know, you’re less stressed and your back pain dissipates—positive butterfly effects, you feel me?
These Photos Are a Time Capsule of 80s Sound System Culture
Birmingham might not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of reggae music, but scratch the surface and you’ll find a history that runs deeper than the 30-foot seam of coal under West Bromwich. In the 80s, music was the force that brought second-gen Black Caribbean kids and white youth together, with reggae coming over with the Windrush generation some years prior and soundtracking the rhythms of city’s multicultural communities.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0