wdhn.com
Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: CornDodgers Farm
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - No one thought CornDodgers Farm would turn into the hot commodity it is. Not even owner Amanda Knight. “There are days that I sit out here and look around and think 14 years ago I never saw this,” said Knight. “Even after we started the first couple of years.”
wtvy.com
Dothan man seeks insurrection sentence delay
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call.
wtvy.com
Dothan man who stormed Capitol wants sentence delay
A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program.
wtvy.com
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call.
wtvy.com
ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Camp Lejeune
In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss Camp Lejeune.
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
wtvy.com
Ozark City Schools delay buses
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases. In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as...
wtvy.com
Houston Academy @ Pike County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Pike County.
wdhn.com
Daleville shooting sends teen to hospital, DPD
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)— A Sunday shooting in Daleville sent a teenager to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, per the Daleville Police Department. Around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Daleville Police Department was notified of a shooting that had occurred on the 300 block of Daleville Avenue. According to...
wdhn.com
Dothan takes out the trash with new cart audit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A garbage and recycle cart audit has begun for the City of Dothan. Environmental Services, a division of the Public Works Department, has started a garbage and recycling cart audit that will continue through February 2023. A two-person team will work through residential areas in...
wtvy.com
Daleville Police investigating shooting, 1 injured
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Daleville are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital. According to a release from the Daleville Police, the department was notified around midnight on October 30 of the shooting, which occurred in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue.
wtvy.com
Yard man accused of killing 91-year-old Dothan woman faces trial this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning. On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. They found a sickening crime scene—the bludgeoned body of 91-year-old Mable Fowler. Her caretaker had gone...
wdhn.com
Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
wtvy.com
Bryan Harsin out at Auburn
A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program.
fosterfollynews.net
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
wdhn.com
Flowers hospital has increase in Flu-like cases
DOTHAN Ala. (WDHN)— Flowers Hospital has seen an increase of patients this flu season, with things like Covid or R.S.V that can have the same symptoms of flu. This past weekend, in the wake of primary care physician offices closed, the hospital saw a surge of patients in the E.R. that increased wait times due to flu like symptoms.
wtvy.com
Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard.
