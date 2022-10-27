Read full article on original website
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
My Top 7 Luxury Restaurant Picks In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Woman shot multiple times while in bed at NW Atlanta apartments, police say
A woman was shot multiple times in bed early Monday morning at an apartment in northwest Atlanta by gunfire that came from outside, police said.
Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road. Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
2 arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after shooting at SE Atlanta apartments
Weeks after three men allegedly tried to rob a man at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, one of the suspects is ...
Man dead, child injured in DeKalb shooting
A man was killed and a child was injured Monday in a shooting in DeKalb County, police said....
5-year-old girl shot in NW Atlanta; 2 arrested on multiple charges
A 5-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound Monday morning in northwest Atlanta and two men were arrested on multiple charges several hours later, according to police.
Teen accused in fatal shooting of Norcross High student turns himself in
An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Gwinnett County high school student near campus last week turned himsel...
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
Man shot to death at Atlanta recording studio party
Investigators think the shooting at the recording studio near Atlantic Station started as some kind of argument that escalated. The gunman is still on the run.
Fire extinguished at Buckhead restaurant and bar
ATLANTA - A popular Buckhead restaurant and bar was damaged in a fire overnight. Atlanta Fire Rescue was on Peachtree Street on Saturday morning addressing flames at PreView Restaurant & Bar. Details are limited, but officials said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured. FOX 5 Atlanta is...
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a man is dead after yet another shooting near a fast-food restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive by the Chick-fil-A around 9 p.m. Friday night. When they responded, the officers came across a “running gun...
Nationwide manhunt for mother of boy found dead in suitcase
ATLANTA (CBS12) — A nationwide search is underway for the mother of a young boy found dead in a suitcase, a son she claimed to be possessed. Detectives with the Indiana State Police are looking for 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta. Anderson is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo...
Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight
One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
GBI: Man fatally shot by police in NW Atlanta identified
A man who was shooting at another man in northwest Atlanta was fatally shot by officers Friday evening, police said....
Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
Atlanta shooting suspects seen on video running across busy street, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for two men seen running away from the scene of a shooting on surveillance video. Police shared the video, taken on Oct. 17 on Spencer Street. Police believe two men seen running across the street are connected to a shooting in the area. Police...
Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times while inside her apartment
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times through the wall of her apartment building. Police said around 2:10 a.m., officers were called out to some apartments at 934 Mayson Turner Road NW. When they got to the apartments they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
Cops: Man arrested at DeKalb jail after sneaking contraband inside
A man was arrested while at the DeKalb County Jail after officials said he sent contraband into the facility Sunday....
Suspected DUI crash kills Palmetto man
Authorities have identified the man killed in a suspected DUI collision that hospitalized three others. Doyle Dawson, 57, of Palmetto was killed in a crash that occurred Sunday night, according to Deputy Coroner Gary Stallings. The crash occurred at the intersection of Welcome Road and the entrance to the Highway...
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
