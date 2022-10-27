ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Fire extinguished at Buckhead restaurant and bar

ATLANTA - A popular Buckhead restaurant and bar was damaged in a fire overnight. Atlanta Fire Rescue was on Peachtree Street on Saturday morning addressing flames at PreView Restaurant & Bar. Details are limited, but officials said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured. FOX 5 Atlanta is...
ATLANTA, GA
WTGS

Nationwide manhunt for mother of boy found dead in suitcase

ATLANTA (CBS12) — A nationwide search is underway for the mother of a young boy found dead in a suitcase, a son she claimed to be possessed. Detectives with the Indiana State Police are looking for 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta. Anderson is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight

One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Suspected DUI crash kills Palmetto man

Authorities have identified the man killed in a suspected DUI collision that hospitalized three others. Doyle Dawson, 57, of Palmetto was killed in a crash that occurred Sunday night, according to Deputy Coroner Gary Stallings. The crash occurred at the intersection of Welcome Road and the entrance to the Highway...
PALMETTO, GA
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy