Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Deputies arrest 6 Grand Rapids teens accused of stealing from vehicles
Police say six Grand Rapids teens were arrested over the weekend for stealing items out of vehicles.
go955.com
Teen victim of Barry County fatal crash identified; Driver of vehicle suspected of operating while intoxicated
HASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police have released the name of a teenager who died in a crash in Barry County’s Baltimore Township last week on Wednesday, October 26. The victim is identified as 17-year-old Zacharee Mason of Hastings who was found to have been ejected...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial for murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The ex-Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial on murder charges. Christopher Schurr was charged in June with second-degree murder after shooting Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him, during a traffic stop on April 4. “There is...
go955.com
Battle Creek Police identify woman murdered on W. Fountain Street on October 23
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the name of a woman found murdered a week ago on Saturday, October 22. Authorities say 81-year-old Betty Smith was found to have suffered stab wounds when they responded to her home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street around 5:45 p.m. that day.
5 takeaways from key hearing for officer accused in Patrick Lyoya killing during traffic stop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge is expected to decide Monday if a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the shooting death of Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop. Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nichola Ayoub listened to testimony over two days, ending Friday, as...
Crash involving Kent ISD school bus in Walker results in minor injuries
WALKER, Mich. — A car crashed into a Kent Intermediate School District bus Monday morning. The collision happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the corner of 3 Mile and Alpine Avenue in Walker. Walker Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a car turned left in front of the bus...
One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash
ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
Fox17
Grandville PD: 2 vehicles involved in shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall Saturday afternoon. The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says occupants in two vehicles fire shots at one another in the mall’s parking lot. They tell us it happened on the north side at around 2 p.m.
WNDU
St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
go955.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
Driver who intentionally ran red light at 97 mph, causing fatal crash, headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who police say was driving 97 mph when he intentionally ran a red light, causing a fatal crash, has been sentenced to a minimum 17 years in prison for second-degree murder. Ruben Isabel Cavasos, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Kent County Circuit...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
Police identify 81-year-old woman killed in West Michigan stabbing
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- Battle Creek police are identifying an 81-year-old woman found stabbed to death in a home as Betty Smith. Police said they responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 22 to a home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street after relatives of the 81-year-old found her unresponsive.
Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand trial
Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr.
Harassment allegations preceded terminations of Kalamazoo Township fire officials, documents show
KALAMAZOO, MI — Two Kalamazoo Township fire officials fired in September were terminated for violations of the township’s harassment policy in the wake of allegations brought forward by a female employee. The complaints of workplace harassment and the internal investigation that resulted are outlined in documents obtained by...
WWMTCw
Pro-abortion sign outside Kalamazoo County church gets stolen, vandalized, pastor says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County pastor said a sign outside his church showing support for Proposal 3 keeps getting vandalized. The large banner was slashed in half earlier this week at Oshtemo United Methodist, according to a photo taken by the pastor. Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion...
Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company
WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
Truck driver killed when lumber falls from vehicle in Michigan
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A truck driver died Wednesday when he was struck by lumber that fell off his vehicle as it was being unloaded in a Michigan city, authorities said. Levi Linton, 51, of Ontario, Canada, died Wednesday at Standale Lumber in Grandville, located southwest of Grand Rapids, the Grandville Police Department said in a news release posted to Facebook.
Comments / 1