The Grand Rapids Press

One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash

ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
go955.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
WYOMING, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Truck driver killed when lumber falls from vehicle in Michigan

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A truck driver died Wednesday when he was struck by lumber that fell off his vehicle as it was being unloaded in a Michigan city, authorities said. Levi Linton, 51, of Ontario, Canada, died Wednesday at Standale Lumber in Grandville, located southwest of Grand Rapids, the Grandville Police Department said in a news release posted to Facebook.
GRANDVILLE, MI

