TechCrunch
Elon Musk is revamping Twitter’s verification system — and it might involve a monthly fee
According to a report from The Verge, the company is looking to introduce a new and more expensive version of Twitter Blue — the platform’s paid plan — that will cost $19.99 per month and give its users a verified badge. Currently, Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month in the U.S and is available in other geographies like New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
TechCrunch
Cover Genius lands $70M infusion to grow its embedded insurance business
Cover Genius today announced that it raised $70 million in a Series D round led by Dawn Capital with participation from Atlas Merchant Capital, GSquared and King River Capital. Bringing the 420-person company’s total raised to $165 million, McDonald tells TechCrunch that the proceeds will be put toward “assisting business growth” and further expanding Cover Genius’ insurance distribution services.
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
Retail Tech: ShipBob, Venmo Deepen Amazon Ties, Impact Analytics Nabs $10M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Fulfillment ShipBob/Amazon ShipBob has launched features and enhanced offerings designed to optimize e-commerce business owners’ experience with Amazon fulfillment. The omnichannel fulfillment platform’s new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. is designed to streamline the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon. The partnership aims for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in its nine major e-commerce markets...
CoinTelegraph
Tech talent migrates to Web3 as large companies face layoffs
As inflation continues to grow, coupled with a looming recession, many tech firms are having to cut portions of their staff. To put this in perspective, data from Layoffs.fyi found that over 700 tech startups have experienced layoffs this year, impacting at least 93,519 employees globally. It has also been reported that tech giants like Google, Netflix and Apple are undergoing massive job cuts.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Uber Eats Is Now Delivering Cannabis to Customers in This Lucky City
Food delivery apps have made it easy to order a burger and fries without ever leaving your couch, save to open the front door. Now, cannabis users in Toronto can enjoy their flower and edibles without driving to the dispensary. Uber Eats has partnered with online cannabis retailer Leafly to bring products from three different dispensaries to residents in the Canadian city. All they have to do is prove they’re 19 years or older upon arrival of their weed and other THC products. According to Leafly, this partnership is the first of its kind, and both companies hope that it will help to stop cannabis users from driving while high.
TechCrunch
It will take a ‘bulletproof’ startup to break the IPO logjam
Indeed, with news that Instacart is now pushing for a 2023 IPO, the upcoming calendar for tech exits (apart from M&A) is more than weak. It’s moribund. What does Instacart’s supposedly delayed IPO teach us about how unicorns think?. Perhaps that’s why the Twitter-Musk saga — an anti-IPO...
TechCrunch
OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer discusses staying on top of a turbulent NFT market at TC Sessions: Crypto
Since then, it’s been a bumpy ride for NFTs. Trading volumes have fallen over 90% from their January peak, forcing exchanges, including OpenSea, to conduct steep layoffs. And for OpenSea specifically, competition is mounting, as newer entrants such as Magic Eden threaten its dominance and rumors of an OpenSea IPO have fizzled out. Big tech could stifle long-term growth in the space, too, as Apple’s and Google’s high marketplace fees challenge the idea that NFT trading can ever reach mobile adoption.
TechCrunch
These founders landed early checks by being savvy about social media
It’s an interesting and increasingly necessary ingredient. While one founder, Nik Milanović, who launched a small fintech-focused media company and an associated venture fund, happens to enjoy the kind of profile that VCs tend to notice (Stanford grad, biz dev experience at Google, white), the checks the other two founders raised are something of a statistical anomaly.
aiexpress.io
Neat Raises €10M in Seed Funding
Neat, a Paris, France-based supplier of an embedded insurance coverage answer, raised €10M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Octopus Ventures with participation from New Alpha, Mundi Ventures, and Founders Future. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden internationally and its headcount. Based...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup developing therapies based on human milk to go public via SPAC merger
Seattle startup Intrinsic Medicine plans to go public through a merger with a shell company, Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. The four-year old biotech startup is developing potential therapeutic compounds matching molecules found in human milk. The deal is expected to raise $178.8 million through the special purpose acquisition company, known...
Safe Harbor Financial to Buy Abaca and Expand Cannabis FinTech Platform
Safe Harbor Financial, a facilitator of financial services for the regulated cannabis industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire cannabis FinTech platform Abaca for $30 million and said it will create comprehensive banking solutions for the industry’s operators. The deal will combine the specialized financial and treasury services...
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
aiexpress.io
Moonshot Commons Raises Seed Funding Round
Moonshot Commons, a Hong Kong, Singapore, and New York-based builder of a neighborhood for Gen-Z engineers in Internet 3, raised an undisclosed quantity in Seed funding. The spherical was led by HashKey Capital, Hash World, Masks Community, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, and RSS3. The corporate intends to make use of...
Charter Offers Freebies To Win More Customers
Charter Communications, Inc CHTR offered a free wireless phone line to some new and existing customers as the fight between cable companies, and their telecom rivals gained momentum. Wireless customers who purchase a new mobile line for $30 a month will get a second line for free. Charter already offered...
privatebankerinternational.com
Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 introduces capital club for family offices
Abu Dhabi-based tech ecosystem Hub71 has rolled out a new capital club that will help raise investment in technology firms from family offices operating in the region. The new platform, called Tech Barza, is designed to help family offices get access to Hub71’s nearly 200 startup firms. Using Tech...
TechCrunch
Digital assets marketplace Creative Fabrica launches generative AI tool
Like other digital assets on the platform, users can put up their generative AI files for paid use by other members, which Creative Fabrica says makes it the first generative AI that also allows creators to make money. Backed by investors like Felix Capital, FJ Labs and Peak Capital, Creative...
thefastmode.com
SASE Startup Versa Networks Secures $120M Financing in Pre-IPO Round
Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platforms, announced it has secured additional financing of $120M. The pre-IPO round was led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) also participated in the funding. This new round of funding will enable Versa to expand go-to-market strategies and accelerate on its industry-leading SASE innovations to further cement its leadership position in the SASE market, while setting Versa on its planned IPO path.
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup TuSimple fires its CEO over improper ties to a Chinese firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. The San Diego-based...
