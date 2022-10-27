The Badgers traveled to Marble Falls for a second straight district road game, looking to get back in the win column after losing to Davenport. The halftime talk seemed to be the turning point in this game. The teams went into the locker room at the break tied at 14-14, but adjustments by the Badgers resulted in outscoring the Mustangs 28-6 in the final two quarters. Lampasas took the win 42-20…

