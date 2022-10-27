Read full article on original website
Veterans Day 5K run/walk slated for Nov. 5
A 5K run/walk race in honor of Veterans Day is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m., starting from the north side of the Lampasas County Courthouse. Participants should arrive by 7:30 a.m. to check in, pick up their T-shirt orders and socialize before the run. A Veteran Honorary Ceremony will kick off at 7:45 a.m. Jackie Bunce, founder of the Veterans Day 5K and a founding member of the Lampasas…
Brush-chipping program to begin
The city of Lampasas is set to begin its fall brushchipping program. Crews will collect brush that is no longer than four feet in length and set out at curbside during designated dates for each area of the city: • Oct. 31-Nov. 4 – northwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and north of First Street. • Nov. 7-10 – southwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and south of First…
Sheep and goat auction
The Oct. 20 market report from Mills County Commission Co. follows. Total receipts: 2,434. Previous week: 1,707. Trends: Light kids steady. Slaughter kids steady to $5 higher; slaughter nannies steady to $5 higher; replacement nannies steady. Wool lambs steady to $5 higher; Dorper lambs and Barbado lambs also steady to $5 higher. Prices follow. WOOL Lambs: 50-70 lb., $185$260 cwt.; 70-90 lb…
No injuries in Thursday house fire
No one was reported injured in a house fire that damaged a Lometa structure early Thursday morning. Lometa Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Odom said volunteers responded to a house in the 200 block of Pecan Street at about 5 a.m. Thursday after receiving the report of a fire. “Lometa VFD responded with two trucks and six firefighters,” Odom said. “The fire was contained to two rooms in…
Lometa ISD hosts Career Day so students can learn about vocations
Lometa Independent School District hosted a Career Day on Thursday, inviting various industry professionals to make presentations to students from all grades. Twelve different presenters ranging from police officers to realtors participated in the event. This was Lometa’s first Career Day in some time but not the last, said Principal Amanda Morris. “This is just the beginning for us,” she said…
A capella groups to headline Songfest 2022
Three popular a capella singing groups are slated to perform in Lampasas for Songfest 2022. The concert is Nov. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Street Church of Christ, 201 W. First St. Jim Rutland, of member of First Street’s Hims of Praise men’s group, has organized the event. He encouraged all who enjoy good gospel, barbershop and Christian music to come for the free concert. “We’ve held a…
Hanna Springs releases honor roll lists for first nine weeks
Hanna Springs Elementary School has announced its list of honor roll students for the first nine weeks of the school year. A Honor Roll First grade: Abigail Barnett, Tiffany Bialecki, Kohen Black, Holt Bumpas, Drake Cerantes, Samuel Clayton, Samuel Coltharp, Nelda Cooker, Carly Cox, Ellie Crook, Alexander Delgado, Ezekiel Delgado, Mason Edwards, Ryleigh English, Raelynn Escobedo, Maci Garner,…
Recap of candidates on Nov. 8 ballot
The early-voting period in Lampasas County continues this week at the Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St. Suite 102, across from the courthouse. As of press deadline Monday morning, 2,796 county residents had cast a ballot. Early balloting is offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Today only, extended voting hours dates are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8. Several…
Lometa ISD discusses bond issuance
Lometa Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met Oct. 24 for its regular monthly meeting. The agenda items focused on the potential for a new bond, as well as new equipment being purchased. Discussion about the athletic program, however, led off the evening. Five individuals signed up to speak in open forum. Board President John Hines reminded trustees that this was not a group…
CORRECTION
A story in the Oct. 28 edition of the Dispatch Record listed an incorrect date for the next meeting of the Lampasas County Commissioners Court. The Commissioners Court is set to hold its next regular meeting Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. in the first-floor courtroom of the Lampasas County Courthouse.
KWSC seeks new general manager
Kempner Water Supply Corp. is seeking a new general manager after the resignation of a 10-year employee. KWSC said former general manager Delores Coberley submitted her resignation this summer. Her last day in office was Aug. 24. Coberley resigned because she was “moving out of the area,” said Stacy Ellis, KWSC chief financial officer and interim general manager. Notice of the open position was…
Lampasas volleyball headed to playoffs for first time in 11 years
The Lady Badgers pulled off a come-from-behind win in their play-in game against Jarrell last Friday to clinch the fourth seed in district. That sets a matchup for tonight with the Salado Lady Eagles in the bidistrict round of the playoffs. Lampasas was down 2-1 and nearly out in the fourth set with the season nearing its end, before head coach Christy Wiley called her second timeout of the set…
Badgers back in the win column after dominant second half in Marble Falls
By outscoring the Marble Falls Mustangs 28-6 the Badgers moved to 3-1 in district play and all but guaranteed themselves a first round playoff game. The final score of Friday’s contest was 42-20. Read Tuesday’s edition of the Dispatch Record for the full story.
A dominant second half leads to blowout by the Badgers
The Badgers traveled to Marble Falls for a second straight district road game, looking to get back in the win column after losing to Davenport. The halftime talk seemed to be the turning point in this game. The teams went into the locker room at the break tied at 14-14, but adjustments by the Badgers resulted in outscoring the Mustangs 28-6 in the final two quarters. Lampasas took the win 42-20…
