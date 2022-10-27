Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim
Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called. Police have released...
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
Four arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts
The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Brandon Childers, Brandon Thomas, Mary Alison Ward and Alexandra Harris were arrested on John Street Monday. Sign up for Tribune Newsletters. “They were witnessed attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a...
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 20 to 27
• A domestic incident was reported on Second Street. • A prowler was reported on James Street. • A juvenile complaint was reported on Powers Avenue. • A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road. • A verbal fight was reported on North Ann Avenue. • An animal complaint was...
CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives
An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
UPDATE: Reward Increased in Attempt to Solve Man’s Murder in Montgomery
The reward now stands at $2,500 for information that will help solve the murder of a man at a Montgomery apartment complex. 24-year-old Adarius Felder was shot and killed Friday, September 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, which is in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has...
Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
Everyone safe after weapon found on IHS campus
A weapon was found by the School Resource Officer at Isabella High School on Oct. 28. The weapon was on school grounds, not inside the school building, and everyone on campus is safe. Chilton County School released the following statement in regards to the incident:. “Thank you to the Chilton...
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Shot and Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead. Police say they and fire medics were called to the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street at around 7:40 last night, near Mulberry Street. That’s where they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She...
2nd suspect sought on capital murder charges in shooting deaths of 2 women at Hoover apartment
A search is ongoing for a second suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two women inside a Hoover apartment earlier this month. An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with capital murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, 24. Both women were found dead Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Park at Hoover.
Man Dies after Being Hit by Vehicle on Taylor Road in Montgomery
A man has died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery. Police say the man was hit last night at about 7:00PM on Taylor Road at New Harvest Drive, which is near the Troy Highway intersection. The man was taken to a hospital where he later...
Overturned vehicle causes early delays on I-85/I-65 interchange Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle on the interchange from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound caused delays Friday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 2 a.m. The crash blocked the right shoulder and right lane. Cameras provided by ALDOT showed crews...
