Read full article on original website
Yvonne H
4d ago
There have been so many accidents in that area in the past 4-6 months. What's it going to be like when the weather gets bad?
Reply
4
Related
erienewsnow.com
Railroad Crossing Improvements Planned in Union City, Erie County
Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing surface at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 8 in Union City, Erie County. Due to the construction, a portion of Route 8 (Main Street) and Route 6 (Grand Army of the Republic Highway) will be closed from November 7th to November 14th, 2022.
Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City
One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City on Monday. According to Erie County 911, the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. along Route 6N, just east of downtown Union City. Authorities shut down that area of 6N and re-routed traffic around the scene. There is no word on what may […]
erienewsnow.com
Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County
A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
Five injured in crash involving horse-drawn buggy and sheriff's office vehicle
The sheriff's office said a marked patrol car was traveling on Stockton-Hartfield Road around 9 p.m. when it ran into the rear of a horse-drawn buggy traveling in the same direction.
5 injured when sheriff's deputy rear-ended Amish buggy in WNY
A sheriff’s patrol car rear ended an Amish buggy around 9 Sunday night on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua. Five people in the buggy were taken to Jamestown UPMC for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
5 injured identified after Chautauqua County Sheriff’s car hits Amish buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were injured when a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office patrol car drove into an Amish buggy on Sunday, according to police. The patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday when the accident occurred. The buggy was traveling in the same direction and was rear-ended. […]
NY sheriff’s deputy crashes into Amish buggy
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck an Amish buggy causing several injuries. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of the Amish buggy. The road had no lighting and he was in a 55 mph […]
More details released on Thursday evening I-90 semi accident
We have an update on what caused the crash on I-90 where a semi truck went off the highway and into a ravine Thursday evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the semi swerving into the right shoulder, then striking and traveling through a guiderail. […]
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man
The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
Driver injured after losing control, hitting tree in Harborcreek overnight
One person is injured after their car slammed into a tree in Harborcreek overnight. That accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of East Lake Road. According to reports from the scene, a woman in her 50s lost control of her car before slamming into a tree. She was taken to the […]
Car snaps utility pole in half, closing North East road overnight
An overnight accident led to the closure of a road in North East. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the accident in the 7400 block of Moorheadville Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday. According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car reportedly lost control, left the roadway, and smashed into a utility […]
explore venango
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
Police respond to shot fired and stabbing at Chestnut Street
Erie Police responded to reports of a shot fired and stabbing on Saturday. Erie Police were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot and a stabbing, according to Erie County 911. That incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Erie County Coroner’s office, a 14-year-old girl was shot. […]
wrfalp.com
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area
Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
chautauquatoday.com
DOT Project in Jamestown Will Not Be Completed This Year
A $4.2 million upgrade and repair project on Washington Street in Jamestown that began earlier this year will not be completed this year. That's according to Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who told lawmakers during this week's City Council meeting that a lot of work remains to be completed, and it's already into late October. With that, Sundquist says DPW Director Jeff Lehman has put the New York State Department of Transportation on notice. Lehman says the DOT has responded and said they will get the contractor to try and finish the biggest problems before winter arrives. Those major parts of the project were to be completed by now.
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station
Crews began work installing the solar panels on the roof of the Erie Central Fire Station on West 12th Street on Sunday. The new system is made possible by a $200,000 grant from Green Mountain Energy. The panels should be fully operational within the next few weeks.
Rollover accident takes place by busy Erie intersection
Emergency crews responded to a two car accident in the City of Erie near West 12th and Liberty streets around 7 p.m. Thursday. One of the cars rolled onto its roof and sustained heavy damage. Reports from the scene indicate at least one person was checked out by paramedics. There is no word on any […]
Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
erienewsnow.com
Identity of Man Found Dead in Creek Released
The coroner has identified the man whose body was found face down in the creek by two hikers Saturday. Scott Jaskiewicz, 55, of Erie, was discovered in Emory Red Hinkler Park off Cumberland Rd. near the Harborcreek Township-Wesleyville Borough line. His death is still under investigation, but the coroner said...
erienewsnow.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
Comments / 1