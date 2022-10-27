ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Yvonne H
4d ago

There have been so many accidents in that area in the past 4-6 months. What's it going to be like when the weather gets bad?

erienewsnow.com

Railroad Crossing Improvements Planned in Union City, Erie County

Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing surface at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 8 in Union City, Erie County. Due to the construction, a portion of Route 8 (Main Street) and Route 6 (Grand Army of the Republic Highway) will be closed from November 7th to November 14th, 2022.
UNION CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County

A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

NY sheriff’s deputy crashes into Amish buggy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck an Amish buggy causing several injuries. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of the Amish buggy. The road had no lighting and he was in a 55 mph […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

More details released on Thursday evening I-90 semi accident

We have an update on what caused the crash on I-90 where a semi truck went off the highway and into a ravine Thursday evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the semi swerving into the right shoulder, then striking and traveling through a guiderail. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man

The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Missing Oil City Man Found Safe

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Police respond to shot fired and stabbing at Chestnut Street

Erie Police responded to reports of a shot fired and stabbing on Saturday. Erie Police were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot and a stabbing, according to Erie County 911. That incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Erie County Coroner’s office, a 14-year-old girl was shot. […]
wrfalp.com

Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area

Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

DOT Project in Jamestown Will Not Be Completed This Year

A $4.2 million upgrade and repair project on Washington Street in Jamestown that began earlier this year will not be completed this year. That's according to Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who told lawmakers during this week's City Council meeting that a lot of work remains to be completed, and it's already into late October. With that, Sundquist says DPW Director Jeff Lehman has put the New York State Department of Transportation on notice. Lehman says the DOT has responded and said they will get the contractor to try and finish the biggest problems before winter arrives. Those major parts of the project were to be completed by now.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station

Crews began work installing the solar panels on the roof of the Erie Central Fire Station on West 12th Street on Sunday. The new system is made possible by a $200,000 grant from Green Mountain Energy. The panels should be fully operational within the next few weeks.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rollover accident takes place by busy Erie intersection

Emergency crews responded to a two car accident in the City of Erie near West 12th and Liberty streets around 7 p.m. Thursday. One of the cars rolled onto its roof and sustained heavy damage. Reports from the scene indicate at least one person was checked out by paramedics. There is no word on any […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Identity of Man Found Dead in Creek Released

The coroner has identified the man whose body was found face down in the creek by two hikers Saturday. Scott Jaskiewicz, 55, of Erie, was discovered in Emory Red Hinkler Park off Cumberland Rd. near the Harborcreek Township-Wesleyville Borough line. His death is still under investigation, but the coroner said...
ERIE, PA

