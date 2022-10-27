Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Wore the Dress Trend That Goes Perfectly With Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber has the art of outfit making down to a science. Whether she's keeping it casual at the gym or masquerading at a costume party, this style star has both the taste and talent for putting together a seemingly effortless yet inspired look. Case in point: the midi sweaterdress and knee-high black boots she wore earlier this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach.
Dua Lipa Somehow Made Clashing Animal Prints and Space-Age Boots Look Chic
From neon catsuits to micro bikinis, Dua Lipa has more than proven that she can pull anything off. And her latest look, worn by the "Levitating" singer during a recent trip to Tokyo, is no exception. For what appears to be a jam-packed evening full of museum tours, shopping malls, and late-night roaming throughout the city, Lipa chose to combine not one, not two, but three controversial trends into a single outfit (four if you count the wedge heels). Even more shocking, she made what would normally be a puzzling combination look chic.
I Tried Hailey Bieber's New Eyewear Drop, and Yep, You Need Everything
When I saw that Hailey Bieber dropped the second wave of her ultra-cool collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, I immediately knew that I had to get my hands on it. Not only is she my style crush, but the It girl's first collection with the brand was iconic, so I was expecting nothing short of perfection when the boxes arrived at our West Hollywood office. I snagged two styles from the drop: a super-sleek pair of opal-green sunglasses that are giving classic vibes with a modern twist and a pair of tortoiseshell frames with clear lenses. (I'm in my preppy era.) And spoiler alert: They exceeded all my expectations.
Every Single Thing Rihanna Had on Her Face for the Wakanda Forever Premiere
There's no slowing Rihanna down. It's been a big month for the singer, new mom, and brand founder. Her new song, "Lift Me Up," made for the new Black Panther movie, was not only her first solo song in six years, but it was also a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.
Zooey Deschanel's Cute Outfit Is Perfect If You're Over Skinny Jeans
Say hello to the new girl in town wearing some retro-inspired threads! Actress Zooey Deschanel was spotted on a family outing in Santa Monica looking comfortably stylish in a pair of dark wash, wide-leg denim trousers reminiscent of '70s-era styles. That's right, wide-leg jeans are officially back in the rotation.
So This Is the Lily Collins Way to Style $100 Sneakers at the Airport
Celebrities are all over the place when it comes to airport style. On one end of the spectrum, you have Kate Beckinsale, who dares to wear six-inch platform boots while traveling. On the more casual side, Lily Collins prefers to be all about comfort at the airport. Photographed at LAX in Los Angeles, Collins wore an oversize blazer, a practical crossbody bag, easy straight-leg jeans, and New Balance 327 Sneakers.
Meghan Markle Went Shopping in a Strapless Jumpsuit and Toe-Jewelry Sandals
I don't know about all of you, but I still get a rush seeing Meghan Markle in her new, extremely low-key environment in California. After years of strict dress codes at formal engagements, a sighting that involves the Duchess of Sussex relaxing with friends in what can only be described as "California casual" attire is a breath of fresh air.
Celebs Are Bound and Determined to Make Parachute Pants Happen
If two is a coincidence and three is a trend, then four means it's officially official, right? Right. In that case, Lupita Nyong'o is the latest celeb to sport parachute pants, confirming that this loose-fitting trend has taken over Hollywood. It was recently spotted on habitual style stars Bella Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jennifer Lopez, and Nyong'o is the latest to sport the baggy, ballooning style, which she coordinated perfectly with a structured tank. Her matching blue jacket, however, makes this outfit the first monochrome set we've seen. And we're into it.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
Kerry Washington Wore the Practical Airport Outfit That Will Never Betray You
We've seen plenty of impractical celebrity airport outfits lately, so it's refreshing to see one that we non-famous folks would actually wear to the airport. See Kerry Washington. Washington was photographed at JFK this week wearing a comfortable, chic travel outfit that you could feasibly copy every time you catch a flight for the rest of your life—it's that good.
I Went to Zara, and These 10 Fall Pieces Really Stood Out
As much as I love shopping online, there's nothing like going into a store IRL to try, touch, and see the clothes for myself. Zara happens to be one of my favorite brands to shop for trend-forward yet affordable pieces, and while I'm not a fan of standing in line at Zara, I am a fan of seeing and trying the brand's of-the-moment pieces in person. After all, I know that what looks good on a model online doesn't always translate when I try it on myself.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
Lupita Nyong'o's Jewel-Tone Eye Shadow Is a Masterclass in Holiday Makeup
The holiday season will be here before we know it. Yes, that means we should probably start planning and preparing for all our commitments (travel itineraries, events, parties, you name it), but we'd rather focus on the fun stuff, like which holiday makeup looks we'll be wearing. After all, in our opinion, there's no better time to take a maximalist approach to makeup than during the holiday season.
Selena Gomez Returned to Waverly Place in the Chicest New Reformation Sweater
Selena Gomez took a trip down memory lane this weekend, sending every last Wizards of Waverly Place fan into a full-on frenzy. On Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a photo of herself looking up at the New York City street sign for Waverly Place, the street where her character on the Disney show, Alex Russo, lived with her parents and two brothers. She posted it with the caption, "Where it all began."
From TikTok to My DMs—23 of My Best Fashion Finds This Week
I stumble upon a lot of sartorial treasures while finding market and doing research for other stories. I can't tell you how many cool items I've screenshotted, copied and pasted, and saved to my Insta folders in a frenzy of inspiration. At the end of the week, I usually go through my phone and the mass of tabs I've minimized on my computer and see what I really want to scoop up for myself as well as what could be fun to share with our readers, which is exactly what I'm doing today!
Jennifer Lawrence Has Been Wearing These Controversial Flats to Walk Around NYC
When one typically thinks of "controversial" walking shoes, they think of heels, but I'm here to throw a bit of a curve ball in the form of Jennifer Lawrence. NYC resident Lawrence is quite often seen out and about strolling the city blocks, just like any of her fellow New Yorkers. And when it comes to footwear, she's fairly practical, often favoring sneakers and flats by The Row.
These Gen Z Celebs Are Fashion's Next It Girls—8 Outfits to Prove It
Here at Who What Wear, we're known for a few things. Maybe you pay us a visit to get your download on the latest emerging trends or to glean some inspiration on what to add to your cart. But we have another hidden talent. We pride ourselves on our keen ability to pinpoint rising talent before they reach their breakout moments, whether we're chatting with scream queen Jenna Ortega or streaming star Maia Reficco. You could say it's kind of our thing.
Bella Hadid Has Major Influence—7 Trends She's Made Famous This Year
There's no denying Bella Hadid's influence on fashion, especially in 2022. Not only did she walk 10 shows in Paris Fashion Week alone (Balenciaga, Victoria Beckham, and Miu Miu to name a few), but anything she wears is also quick to make it to the masses. The internet has even coined the term "Bella Bots" to describe those who follow Hadid's every sartorial move. The model revealed earlier this year that she had made the decision to go sans stylist, and it seems to have worked in her favor ever since.
