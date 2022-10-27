ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system

Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

A man was killed in a propane leak explosion, police warn public during cold months

PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.
PROVO, UT
subletteexaminer.com

Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman shot in the shoulder while driving in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning while police say she was driving in West Valley City. Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department said the victim, identified as Andashell Orozco, was in a car, heading northbound on 3200 West, when she was hit in the shoulder at approximately 1:30 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT
KUTV

Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy