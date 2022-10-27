Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Some businesses near Sugar House fire may take weeks to reopen
SALT LAKE CITY — Many residents living next to the site of the Sugar House Fire are back in their apartments. But a handful of businesses are still closed, and it could take time before they can reopen. The Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted Sunday that businesses on...
KUTV
Residential evacuations lifted at apartments after large fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evacuation orders for residents at two apartments in the Sugar House neighborhood have been lifted five days after a large fire burned in the area, officials said. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said on Sunday that residents of the VUE and Sugarmont apartments...
Evacuations due to Sugar House apartment building fire lifted
Evacuated esidents near a massive fire at an apartment building under construction in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City were allowed to return home Sunday afternoon.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman in critical condition in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman has sustained critical injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Police said the 74-year-old woman was hit in the area of 2135 South and 900 East at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday. Officers said 900 East...
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
KSLTV
A man was killed in a propane leak explosion, police warn public during cold months
PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.
Crews continue to fight Sugar House fire, more than three days after ignited
Fire crews continued to control flare-ups at an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House Saturday, more than three days after a massive fire ignited.
All WB I-80 lanes cleared after crash involving 3 semi-trucks
A vehicle crash has caused Utah Highway Patrol to close the westbound lane of Interstate 80 at 2800 East in Salt Lake County.
Woman suffers critical injuries after being hit by car in Salt Lake City
A woman who was walking in Salt Lake City suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Monday afternoon.
subletteexaminer.com
Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
KUTV
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
KUTV
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
KSLTV
Woman shot in the shoulder while driving in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning while police say she was driving in West Valley City. Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department said the victim, identified as Andashell Orozco, was in a car, heading northbound on 3200 West, when she was hit in the shoulder at approximately 1:30 a.m.
KSLTV
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
ksl.com
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
kjzz.com
Timeline calls for another year to complete UDOT I-80 Salt Lake East project
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A section of I-80 in Sugar House was closed until 9 a.m. Saturday morning. I-80 between 700 East and Foothill Drive will be closed so the Utah Department of Transportation can do work on their multi-year project in the area. The $146.5 million project...
KUTV
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Westbound I-80 lanes reopened after crash involving three semis
SALT LAKE CITY — All lanes of travel have reopened after UDOT reported the closure of westbound I-80 at 2800 E. in Salt Lake County. UDOT says the closure was due to a crash involving three semis and an SUV. Utah Highway Patrol estimated that the roadway would reopen...
