Season’s Savings: Discounts Up To 70% On NYX, Maybelline, Revlon And More

By Michaela Leung
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Nikoletta / Adobe Stock

‘Tis the season for savings. With changing weather and holiday parties on the horizon, this is the perfect time to refresh your glam bag. That’s good news for you because right now Amazon has savings galore on must-have beauty essentials. You can get up to 70% off on these items, making these seasonal deals a total steal.

Snag your faves and save:

Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss: $2.71 (was $8.39)

L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion: $11.44 (Orig. $15.99)

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser: $8.24 (Orig. $10.99)

Maybelline Lifter Gloss: $7.98 (Orig. $9.99)

NYX Professional Jumbo Eye Pencil: $4.50 (was $5.50)

Get Glam And Save Big This Season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064cDR_0ipJEuUF00

Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss: Buy it on Amazon

Finally a gorgeous lip gloss that won’t leave your lips feeling sticky or tacky. This light-as-air formula delivers beautiful, shiny color and decadent moisture, while making your lips look plumper. Made with agave, moringa oil, and cupuacu butter, it hydrates lips while adding a lovely glossy shine. Choose from 24 stunning shades including a clear gloss for a natural look, as well as vibrant reds, pinks, purples, and browns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23m2IC_0ipJEuUF00

L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion: Buy it on Amazon

Keep the glow going year-round. With less daylight during this season, you may be missing your perfect summer skin. Unleash your glow and shine bright with True Match Lumi Glotion by L’Oreal Paris.

This moisturizing lotion hydrates and illuminates your skin for a natural radiance. Wear it alone for a toned-down look, under foundation for a full face boost, or apply to target areas like cheekbones or the bridge of your nose for a touch more shine. Its glycerin-infused formula highlights and illuminates, and since it’s available in four versatile shades, you’ll be sure to find a tint that works for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBMIb_0ipJEuUF00

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser: Buy it on Amazon

Say goodbye to dark circles, redness, and blemishes, and hello to a brightened, even skin tone. Revive dull skin with the Instant Age Rewind Eraser. This multi-use concealer can help you turn back the clock with an anti-aging under-eye treatment, and it’s packed with good-for-you ingredients that will give your skin that refreshed and well-rested look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LF1QU_0ipJEuUF00

NYX Professional Marshmellow Primer: Buy it on Amazon

Prep your skin for a flawless makeup look with NYX Marshmellow Primer. This vegan, cruelty-free primer smooths, softens, and hydrates, all while evening skin tone and minimizing texture. Wear it under foundation to lay the perfect groundwork for your favorite cosmetics. It’s infused with marshmallow root extract, which provides a soft-focus finish and can even extend the life of the products you put on top of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MObOe_0ipJEuUF00

Maybelline Lifter Gloss: Buy it on Amazon

Get high-shine and fuller-looking lips with Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss. This gloss is formulated with hyaluronic acid to even the contours of your lips, while the creamy tint gives a hydrated shimmer. It’s available in a range of shades and the formula won’t leave your mouth uncomfortably sticky, so it’s the ideal finishing touch for any look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtPNi_0ipJEuUF00

NYX Professional Jumbo Eye Pencil: Buy it on Amazon

It’s all about the eyes. Accentuate your eyes with the Jumbo Eye Pencil from NYX to create an elegant, dramatic look. This cruelty-free crayon can be used as an eyeliner, eyeshadow, or highlighter, and is great for adding a pop of color anywhere you need it. Its smooth application makes it easy to apply with no pulling or tugging, and its long-lasting formula, available in a wide range of vibrant shades, will keep you fade-free for longer.

Save big on your makeup essentials this season. Fill your makeup bag with this season’s must-haves and you’re sure to have all the tools you need to create a classy look that’s perfect for any holiday party.

