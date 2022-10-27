Read full article on original website
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
Less than a year after the first-ever transplant of a pig heart into a human patient, doctors are reporting that the heart showed unexpected changes in its electrical system before the recipient ultimately died.
Albany Herald
By the next RSV season, the US may have its first vaccine
It's shaping up to be a severe season for respiratory syncytial virus infections -- one of the worst some doctors say they can remember. But even as babies struggling to breathe fill hospital beds across the United States, there may be a light ahead: After decades of disappointment, four new RSV vaccines may be nearing review by the US Food and Drug Administration, and more than a dozen others are in testing.
