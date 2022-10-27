ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

By the next RSV season, the US may have its first vaccine

It's shaping up to be a severe season for respiratory syncytial virus infections -- one of the worst some doctors say they can remember. But even as babies struggling to breathe fill hospital beds across the United States, there may be a light ahead: After decades of disappointment, four new RSV vaccines may be nearing review by the US Food and Drug Administration, and more than a dozen others are in testing.

