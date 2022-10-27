ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

Safety, having fun part of celebrating Halloween

Halloween was a big night for many, from trick-or-treating to celebrating in Uptown Greenville. Safety was a major thing stressed by law enforcement to make sure everyone enjoyed their evening. Safety, having fun part of celebrating Halloween. Halloween was a big night for many, from trick-or-treating to celebrating in Uptown...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville holds second Fright Fest for Halloween

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people in Winterville got an early start on Halloween food, games and more as the Winterville Chamber of Commerce hosted its second Fright Fest in downtown. “It was kind of … it was actually an idea that I got from my mother,” said Rebecca Caveness, executive director for Winterville Chamber […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both report the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Suspect in 2018 robbery arrested after DNA evidence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in a 2018 robbery has been arrested after DNA evidence was collected in the case. Izarion Shiquan Blango, 21, of Greenville, was arrested on Oct. 26 by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the following charges: Breaking or entering Safecracking Larceny of firearm Attempt to obtain property by false […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
OHIO STATE
WNCT

Investigation underway for mobile home fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency responders were on the scene Saturday night of a mobile home fire on the 5000 block of Eubanks Road in Kinston.  Murry Stroud, Lenoir County Emergency Services Director, said residents were home when the fire started but was able to escape without injuries.  Stroud said the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspects in robbery, assault of business owner arrested

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects who were wanted in the assault and robbery of an Aurora restaurant owner have been arrested and are facing charges. Justin Paul, 29, of Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 50, of Washington, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the […]
AURORA, NC
WNCT

The Silk Press 101

In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

California revenues decline amid economic worries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California’s government. The nation’s most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

ECU football bowl projections after Week 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With its win at BYU last weekend, the East Carolina University football team is bowl eligible for the second straight season. So where could ECU end up playing in the postseason? The Pirates still have a bye week and three games left on their regular season schedule, so things are far […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
GREENVILLE, NC

