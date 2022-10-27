Read full article on original website
Related
Ted Sauls named Greenville police chief
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ted Sauls Jr. has been appointed police chief of the Greenville Police Department, the city announced Monday morning. Sauls served as Greenville’s Deputy Chief of Police for nine years. He was named Interim Police Chief for the third time in his career upon Mark Holtzman’s resignation at the end of July. […]
WNCT
Safety, having fun part of celebrating Halloween
Halloween was a big night for many, from trick-or-treating to celebrating in Uptown Greenville. Safety was a major thing stressed by law enforcement to make sure everyone enjoyed their evening. Safety, having fun part of celebrating Halloween. Halloween was a big night for many, from trick-or-treating to celebrating in Uptown...
WNCT
See a local company's random act of kindness for Pitt County Schools teacher
Casie Creech was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She's a survivor. When the owner of Fish Window Cleaning asked people to nominate breast cancer survivors to receive a window cleaning - free of charge - Creech was selected. See a local company’s random act of kindness for …
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both report the […]
Winterville holds second Fright Fest for Halloween
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people in Winterville got an early start on Halloween food, games and more as the Winterville Chamber of Commerce hosted its second Fright Fest in downtown. “It was kind of … it was actually an idea that I got from my mother,” said Rebecca Caveness, executive director for Winterville Chamber […]
Investigation underway for mobile home fire in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency responders were on the scene Saturday night of a mobile home fire on the 5000 block of Eubanks Road in Kinston. Murry Stroud, Lenoir County Emergency Services Director, said residents were home when the fire started but was able to escape without injuries. Stroud said the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s […]
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
WNCT
Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
Suspects in robbery, assault of business owner arrested
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects who were wanted in the assault and robbery of an Aurora restaurant owner have been arrested and are facing charges. Justin Paul, 29, of Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 50, of Washington, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the […]
Suspect in 2018 robbery arrested after DNA evidence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in a 2018 robbery has been arrested after DNA evidence was collected in the case. Izarion Shiquan Blango, 21, of Greenville, was arrested on Oct. 26 by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the following charges: Breaking or entering Safecracking Larceny of firearm Attempt to obtain property by false […]
WNCT
The Silk Press 101
In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at Duplin County football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states
While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
WNCT
California revenues decline amid economic worries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California’s government. The nation’s most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
Comments / 0