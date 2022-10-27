ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

WNCT

Ted Sauls named Greenville police chief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ted Sauls Jr. has been appointed police chief of the Greenville Police Department, the city announced Monday morning. Sauls served as Greenville’s Deputy Chief of Police for nine years. He was named Interim Police Chief for the third time in his career upon Mark Holtzman’s resignation at the end of July. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Safety, having fun part of celebrating Halloween

Halloween was a big night for many, from trick-or-treating to celebrating in Uptown Greenville. Safety was a major thing stressed by law enforcement to make sure everyone enjoyed their evening. Safety, having fun part of celebrating Halloween. Halloween was a big night for many, from trick-or-treating to celebrating in Uptown...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both report the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Winterville holds second Fright Fest for Halloween

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people in Winterville got an early start on Halloween food, games and more as the Winterville Chamber of Commerce hosted its second Fright Fest in downtown. “It was kind of … it was actually an idea that I got from my mother,” said Rebecca Caveness, executive director for Winterville Chamber […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway for mobile home fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency responders were on the scene Saturday night of a mobile home fire on the 5000 block of Eubanks Road in Kinston.  Murry Stroud, Lenoir County Emergency Services Director, said residents were home when the fire started but was able to escape without injuries.  Stroud said the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
OHIO STATE
WNCT

Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspects in robbery, assault of business owner arrested

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects who were wanted in the assault and robbery of an Aurora restaurant owner have been arrested and are facing charges. Justin Paul, 29, of Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 50, of Washington, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the […]
AURORA, NC
WNCT

Suspect in 2018 robbery arrested after DNA evidence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in a 2018 robbery has been arrested after DNA evidence was collected in the case. Izarion Shiquan Blango, 21, of Greenville, was arrested on Oct. 26 by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the following charges: Breaking or entering Safecracking Larceny of firearm Attempt to obtain property by false […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

The Silk Press 101

In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Arrest made in Friday night shooting at Duplin County football game

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

California revenues decline amid economic worries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California’s government. The nation’s most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
CALIFORNIA STATE

