Texas State

pv-magazine-usa.com

Three open requests for information from the U.S. Solar Energy Technologies Office

The Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) accelerates advancement and deployment of PV in support of an equitable transition to a decarbonized economy by 2050. Its main functions in service of this goal are driving innovation in technology and soft cost reductions to make solar affordable and...
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Heliene adds 420 MW U.S. solar panel assembly line

PV panel assembler Heliene announced the opening of a 420 MW plant in Minnesota, adding to the Canadian company’s existing 150 MW operation in the state. The facility is set to assemble monofacial and bifacial panels with half-cut cells. Following the hiring of 60 additional worker for the new...
MINNESOTA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Annual added PV capacity will more than quadruple to 650 GW in 2030, says IEA

PV and wind power are the most important way to reduce emissions in the electricity sector, the IEA said in its new “World Energy Outlook 2022” report. Their share of electricity generation will increase from 10% in 2021 to 40% in 2030, reaching 70% in 2050, according to the agency.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Canada launches Electricity Transition Hub to assist utilities

First Solar announces $270 Million investment in R&D innovation center Despite a less than stellar earnings report, First Solar continues to expand with new manufacturing planned along with dedicated R&D facility to increase learning and reduce downtime on commercial production lines. Nearly 4% of U.S. homes have solar panels installed...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Wood Mackenzie acquired by Veritas Capital

Wood Mackenzie, an analyst firm serving the energy, renewables and natural resources, was acquired in 2015 for $2.8 million by Verisk, global data analytics provider, and then the following year, GTM Research was folded into Wood Mackenzie. Now Verisk and Veritas Capital, an investor at the intersection of technology and government, announced the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Veritas has agreed to acquire Verisk’s Energy business, Wood Mackenzie, for $3.1 billion in cash consideration plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $200 million.
Benzinga

Charter Offers Freebies To Win More Customers

Charter Communications, Inc CHTR offered a free wireless phone line to some new and existing customers as the fight between cable companies, and their telecom rivals gained momentum. Wireless customers who purchase a new mobile line for $30 a month will get a second line for free. Charter already offered...

