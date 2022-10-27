Read full article on original website
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
estesparknews.com
Former Director of Colorado State Parks and Nonprofit Founder Joins Board of Directors of Rocky Mountain Conservancy
The Board of Directors of the Rocky Mountain Conservancy has voted to name Laurie Mathews as a member of the board of directors. The Rocky Mountain Conservancy is the nonprofit partner of Rocky Mountain National Park. Mathews was Director of Colorado State Parks from 1991 to 2001. Under her leadership,...
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Inflation, water, energy are all big issues - but what rural Coloradans most want is to be heard
On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the summer harvest is over. Winter wheat is in the ground in most places. Fall hayrides are in full swing. Pumpkin patches are full and watermelons have been blown into oblivion, an annual tradition at former Sen. Greg Brophy's Wray farm that involves heavy artillery.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'
Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
cpr.org
Colorado Springs considers controversial annexation of thousands of acres
A proposal for Colorado Springs to annex nearly 3,200 acres that do not touch the city limits, but is adjacent to Fountain, is generating controversy. If the annexation is approved it could eventually become the site of some 9,500 homes of different types. It's part of what's known as the...
Colorado-based group that targets trans athletes in women’s sports seeks national influence
A federal political action committee that targets the inclusion of transgender women in women’s sports donated the highest allowed monetary amount to three Republican candidates running to represent Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nine PAC, formed in Colorado Springs, earned its name from Title IX — the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination […] The post Colorado-based group that targets trans athletes in women’s sports seeks national influence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado
I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado
Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
KKTV
WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader
Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy
(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
cpr.org
Woodland Park paleontology team discovers T. Rex fossil in South Dakota after 25-year search
It took 25 years, but fossil hunter Anthony Maltese finally found what he was looking for: an elusive Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil. Maltese, working with his Triebold Paleontology, Inc. team that is based out of Woodland Park, was in the fossil fields of the Badlands region of South Dakota in the final hours of the last day of his expedition when the discovery was made this summer.
