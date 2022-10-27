ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'

Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
COLORADO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Colorado-based group that targets trans athletes in women’s sports seeks national influence

A federal political action committee that targets the inclusion of transgender women in women’s sports donated the highest allowed monetary amount to three Republican candidates running to represent Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nine PAC, formed in Colorado Springs, earned its name from Title IX — the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination […] The post Colorado-based group that targets trans athletes in women’s sports seeks national influence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado

I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado

Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader

Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy

(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
cpr.org

Woodland Park paleontology team discovers T. Rex fossil in South Dakota after 25-year search

It took 25 years, but fossil hunter Anthony Maltese finally found what he was looking for: an elusive Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil. Maltese, working with his Triebold Paleontology, Inc. team that is based out of Woodland Park, was in the fossil fields of the Badlands region of South Dakota in the final hours of the last day of his expedition when the discovery was made this summer.
WOODLAND PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy