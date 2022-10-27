Read full article on original website
Franz Antoni
3d ago
had a gf that'd attempt to eat my last piece of bacon, at Every meal...dropped her for being inconsiderate!
Reply(1)
3
Related
My boyfriend picked out a cute name for our baby girl – people were horrified when they discovered the origin
ONE couple's baby name has proven to be much more controversial than they intended when the dad-to-be revealed the unusual place he turned to for inspiration. After the dad shared the story behind his unborn child's name, he was met with a chilly reception on Reddit – where users urged him to tell his girlfriend the truth.
My best friend accused me of upstaging her at her wedding – I refused to apologize, it wasn’t my fault
A WOMAN has confessed that she wore white to her best friend’s wedding but refused to apologize when the bride got upset. The woman shared her disastrous story on the Reddit forum Am I The A*shole under the name @InfamousBake1859. InfamousBake explained that she and her husband had been...
My mom pressured me to get my wedding cake made by her friend – people are horrified by the resulting ‘monstrosity’
A Reddit user has shared the awkward position she was put in after her mother's friend offered to make her wedding cake, and the result was less than ideal. The woman shared a photo of the potential wedding cake - and Reddit users were left in shock by the image.
Man Applauded for 'Ruining' Brother's Life on Wedding Day
Amanda Craig, a licensed marriage and family therapist, told Newsweek "I don't know that keeping information ever protects."
"If you and your dad wouldn't be too cheap" Man shouts at his girlfriend in the airport
Public yelling is an unacceptable behavior that will come off as embarrassing to the person on the other end. It could also create trauma, even if small, in the recipient. As a result, the relationship might become unhealthy. On the other hand, the partner who shouts might get rid of their frustration while seeming immature to the public.
Woman says she is dating so many men she has a spreadsheet
A TikToker went viral after sharing how she keeps track of dating so many men. Look, the dating game can be hard to navigate, but Emily has it sussed out - all you need is an Excel. Right, we're going to start by saying that we can't stand Excel; like,...
Mom Backed for Refusing To Become Guardian of Ex's Child: 'I Said No'
"You have no obligation to him after what he put you through," said one reply to the Reddit post.
Woman poos in Amazon parcel as revenge for man ‘stealing’ them from doorstep, only for another man to take it
In scenes which may be more Amazon Crime than Amazon Prime, a mother decided to leave faeces in a box outside her house to catch a “thief” who was stealing her deliveries.Destiny, the woman’s daughter, who is from New York and has a TikTok account boasting more than 5,000 followers, released a video on Tuesday explaining that they had had “all of our Amazon packages stolen from the front of our house” and caught the thief taking them on her Ring video camera.“So this is my mum’s response back,” she said. “She took a s**t on an Amazon box, covered...
"She is a fool" Man badmouths wife to his female coworker
It’s wrong to badmouth a person, especially their spouse, behind their back. A person who does so might unintentionally hurt their spouse and ruin the relationship. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man badmouths his wife to his female coworker.
Couple who get trolled for husband being 'too ugly' for wife share how they met
A husband who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his wife has revealed the story about how their relationship began. Scott, who lives in Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine have been a couple for five years and regularly share updates about their lives and relationship on TikTok.
My Son's Step Mom Replaced Me At His Wedding—What Should I Do?
"He decided to put his stepmother on the top table next to the bride's father at his wedding instead of me."
Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’
A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
Woman refuses to split inheritance with nephew
The cost of raising a child from birth to the age of 17 is over $300,000 in the USA, which is, undoubtedly, a huge amount. So parents could do with any help they get, especially if they’re single parents.
Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed
A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
Boyfriend laughs as his family calls girlfriend 'ugly'
There is a fine line between mocking and joking. A sentence might seem like a joke to the one cracking it but might hurt the person on the receiving end. Therefore, one must ensure that their joke isn’t offending and is funny to everyone listening to it.
My in-laws never pay their way and it drives me mad. How can I break this habit?
Both my mother-in-law and sister-in-law are ridiculously mean when it comes to others. They don’t hesitate to buy things for themselves, but they take advantage of everyone else’s generosity. Whenever we go out together, they just wait for someone else to pick up the tab. On the very...
Man slammed after posting video reacting to baby screaming during 29-hour flight
If you can trace your mind back to last week, you may recall a TikToker calling for adult-only flights after a child screamed constantly during his 29-hour journey. Here’s a reminder of his ordeal:. The row came to light on the platform after the holidaymaker shared a video of...
Woman Furious After Being 'Forced' to Watch Infant Niece for 3-Minutes
Should anyone ever feel forced to help with childcare?. If a person wants to have a child, it’s important for them to be completely ready to make all of the necessary sacrifices and life changes that go along with introducing a brand new being into the world.
Woman recalls bizarre moment she claims she 'met God' after falling into coma
A retired Kentucky nurse said that she 'met God' in a coma, and has shared her heart-warming story. Penny Wittbrodt, 52, narrowly escaped death after going into anaphylactic shock back in 2014. Now, she's spoken out about her experience, urging people to enjoy their time on earth. When Penny started...
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1016M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7