When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
Anything but a ghost tour: Savannah Dark History Tour serves up frights through facts, not fiction
Attorney by day, historical tour guide by night, Brandon Carter eschews ghost stories in favor of “things that actually happened” throughout Savannah's morbid history. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. When Brandon Carter moved to Savannah a few years ago, he thought his tour guide days were behind him. The...
Excitement builds as dancers get ready for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
For the past 12 years Dancing with the Statesboro Stars has drawn sold out crowds where community members come to watch local celebrities and their dance partners dance. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for Safe Haven who help victims of domestic violence. Because of the communities continued support...
Gallery: Savannah Pride returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Check out these photos from Savannah Pride 2022 below!
JamBase
Widespread Panic Dreams Up Momentuous Halloween Concert In Savannah
Widespread Panic delivered a dreamy Halloween celebration on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia that included a number of cover debuts and bust outs. The members of the sextet wore costumes fitting the dream theme, as they loaded the setlist with songs referencing dreams and sleeping for their second of two nights at Enmarket Arena.
wtoc.com
‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah Fried Chicken and Champagne Event
You can usually count on November 1st as the time we start talking about the new year around here. The calendar begins to fill up and we start to put together events where we can Eat It and Like It. Obviously, the last couple of years have been….wonky? But I think it is fair to say 2023 will be our first full schedule in a while.
Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
Savannah chocolate spots for National Chocolate Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Chocolate Day is finally here. If you were looking for an excuse to merrily chow down on some sweet treats, October 28 is the time to celebrate. Here are some places you can go to in order to celebrate National Chocolate Day in the city. River Street Sweets River Street […]
Gallery: Brooklands Savannah Ribbon Cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brooklands Savannah held their ribbon cutting on Thursday. Check out the photos from the event below!
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
southmag.com
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Halloween on Monday and Pride starting Thursday night, this weekend is sure to be a blast in Savannah. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of 10 events happening in Savannah this weekend. Savannah Spooky Spectacular! Free Variety Performance When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Where: Savannah Culture […]
Zero Gravity stunt show tomorrow at Luetta Moore Park
The Zero Gravity Outreach free stunt show will be this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Luetta Moore Park in downtown Statesboro. The Zero Gravity Outreach event makes for the perfect afternoon for all thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, with extreme stunts performed on motorcycles soaring through the air. Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy the show, the food trucks, vendors, and activities. The event is free for all.
allaccess.com
Celebration Of Life Set For Don Brake In Georgia
A celebration of life memorial service for CUMULUS MEDIA/SAVANNAH cluster OM and Country WJCL (KIX 96) PD DON BRAKE has been set for TOMORROW (10/29) at 4p (ET) at BAKER McCOLLOUGH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY at 2794 Highway 80 West in GARDEN CITY, GA ((912) 964-2862). BRAKE' s widow, AMERICA CANAS, says "all are welcome."
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
WJCL
Looking for live music? Month-by-month list of concerts, events coming to the Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Reba McEntire set for Savannah concert. Savannah's music scene is thriving and, whether it's national acts or local bands, there's no shortage of performances in and around the Hostess City. Here's a look at the next several months of concerts and musical events...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
wtoc.com
Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A now fired Savannah Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence in September. Then-officer Ernest Ferguson was pulled over in Liberty County for going over 40 miles over the speed limit. During the traffic stop he failed a breathalyzer test. Ferguson is the...
Historic First African Baptist Church holds Souls to the Polls event for voters
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Historic First African Baptist Church will be holding its Souls to the Polls event on Sunday to help voters make it to the polls early this election. October 30 is the last Sunday for early voters. With time running out to cast your ballot early, First African Baptist Church hopes […]
