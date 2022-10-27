ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

JamBase

Widespread Panic Dreams Up Momentuous Halloween Concert In Savannah

Widespread Panic delivered a dreamy Halloween celebration on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia that included a number of cover debuts and bust outs. The members of the sextet wore costumes fitting the dream theme, as they loaded the setlist with songs referencing dreams and sleeping for their second of two nights at Enmarket Arena.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah Fried Chicken and Champagne Event

You can usually count on November 1st as the time we start talking about the new year around here. The calendar begins to fill up and we start to put together events where we can Eat It and Like It. Obviously, the last couple of years have been….wonky? But I think it is fair to say 2023 will be our first full schedule in a while.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah chocolate spots for National Chocolate Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Chocolate Day is finally here. If you were looking for an excuse to merrily chow down on some sweet treats, October 28 is the time to celebrate. Here are some places you can go to in order to celebrate National Chocolate Day in the city. River Street Sweets River Street […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24

Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Halloween on Monday and Pride starting Thursday night, this weekend is sure to be a blast in Savannah. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of 10 events happening in Savannah this weekend. Savannah Spooky Spectacular! Free Variety Performance When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Where: Savannah Culture […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Zero Gravity stunt show tomorrow at Luetta Moore Park

The Zero Gravity Outreach free stunt show will be this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Luetta Moore Park in downtown Statesboro. The Zero Gravity Outreach event makes for the perfect afternoon for all thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, with extreme stunts performed on motorcycles soaring through the air. Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy the show, the food trucks, vendors, and activities. The event is free for all.
STATESBORO, GA
allaccess.com

Celebration Of Life Set For Don Brake In Georgia

A celebration of life memorial service for CUMULUS MEDIA/SAVANNAH cluster OM and Country WJCL (KIX 96) PD DON BRAKE has been set for TOMORROW (10/29) at 4p (ET) at BAKER McCOLLOUGH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY at 2794 Highway 80 West in GARDEN CITY, GA ((912) 964-2862). BRAKE' s widow, AMERICA CANAS, says "all are welcome."
GARDEN CITY, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location

There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A now fired Savannah Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence in September. Then-officer Ernest Ferguson was pulled over in Liberty County for going over 40 miles over the speed limit. During the traffic stop he failed a breathalyzer test. Ferguson is the...
SAVANNAH, GA

