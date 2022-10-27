Unlock this article and unwrap our best deal of the holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Jack Wolfskin Go Hike Softshell ($120) There are plenty of superlative technical softshells in this world, but for day hiking, many can feel like overkill. Do I really need a harness-compatible cut or gossamer-thin fabric that packs down to the size of a tangerine? This great-looking, relatively affordable no-frills softshell from Jack Wolfskin is a reliable fall and springtime layer for daily outings. Tons of stretch (including elastic at the wrists and around the hood) and a soft interior poly mix make the Go Hike extremely comfortable on- and -off trail. A PFC-free, water repellent-coated polyester outer, snug hood that zips above the chin, and two sizable front pockets give this jacket just enough utility to use on demanding day hikes and in light weather. Breathability is about average, and at 15 ounces, it’s not the first thing I’ll reach for on backpacking trips. But thanks to a close, well-tailored fit, soft handfeel, and inconspicuous design, it’s a solid choice for chores around town and during 5-mile jaunts in my local state forest. —Benjamin Tepler, Gear Editor.

