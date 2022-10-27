Kyle Dugger, David Andrews Status Revealed In Patriots-Jets Injury Report

The Patriots may be without the services of three key players heading into a pivotal matchup with the Jets in Week 8.

FOXBORO — While the collective eyes of the New England Patriots fan base continue to be fixed on quarterback Mac Jones as the man under center , a trio of non-participants at Thursday’s practice should be drawing their attention, as well.

The Patriots listed eight players as limited for the outdoor session, with the aforementioned three sitting out for the second straight day.

Conversely, the Pats Week 8 opponents, the New York Jets, saw the return of two key contributors to full participatory status.

Here is Thursday’s full report, along with its implications for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews - Concussion

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe

LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle

S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

What it means for the Patriots:

As David Andrews remains in concussion protocol (and thus, away from the practice fields) it is becoming more likely that reserve center James Ferentz will get the starting nod on Sunday. The 33-year-old, relieved Andrews on Monday night, playing on the team’s final eight offensive snaps.

Ferentz has been with the Patriots since 2017. For the past six seasons, he has spent time on both the active roster and practice squad, having made six starts for the team during that span. He has been used sparingly in 2022, spelling rookie guard Cole Strange for eight total snaps during the Pats Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Still, the team remains confident in Ferentz’s ability to temporarily and adequately fill Andrews’ shoes as he recovers. In fact, coach Bill Belichick shared those sentiments with reporters on Wednesday.

“He’s been in our system a long time,” Belichick said when specifically asked about the reserve center. “He definitely knows what to do. Smart kid. Played all three positions in there, center and guard.”

In addition to Andrews, the Patriots were once again without the services of safety Kyle Dugger, who remains off the field due to an ankle injury. Dugger has been one of the Patriots most effective defenders this season, having logged 24 tackles (two for loss), two pass-break-ups, one interception and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The Lenoir-Rhyne product is most effective when used against tight ends and receiving backs out of the backfield. As such, one of his primary responsibilities this Sunday would presumably be to provide coverage in the middle of the field against the Jets' more physical pass-catchers.

Should his injury continue to keep him off the field, the Patriots will have the daunting task of filling a major void at safety. With Adrian Phillips also limited due to a shoulder injury, safeties Jabrill Peppers and team captain Devin McCourty will be tasked with providing additional speed and strength in the defensive backfield.

The final third of New England’s practice absentees was defensive tackle Christian Barmore, whose knee injury also caused him to miss last Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. While the second-year lineman has not had a statistically eye-popping season, to date (15 total tackles, three quarterback-hits and one sack) he has been a key reason for the recent resurgence of New England’s defensive line. Barmore routinely draws and contains the double team from opposing blockers. If he is forced to miss this weekend’s game, expect Jets running backs Michael Carter and the newly-acquired James Robinson to test the mettle of the Pats defensive front early and often.

NEW YORK JETS (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Corey Davis - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Duane Brown - Shoulder

S Ashtyn Davis - Hamstring

DE Jermaine Johnson - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE John Franklin-Meyers - Illness

LB Quincy Williams - Ankle

What it means for the Jets:

Like their New England Counterparts, the Jets had no new additions to their injury report. However, there were two moving parts, each of which fell in their favor.

Defensive end John Franklin-Meyers and Linebacker Quincy Williams were both moved to full participation status; all-but confirming their availability for Sunday’s contest.

Franklin-Meyers, who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to an illness, is the Jets starting end on the right side. He has logged 14 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and was credited with one run-stuff in five games for New York.

Williams, the team’s starting strong-side linebacker, had been limited with an ankle injury. In five games played, he has compiled 37 total tackles, one sack and four run-stuffs.

