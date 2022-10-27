ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WLOS debuts new, state-of-the-art studio

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Out with the old, and in with the new. After three months of hard work, News 13's state-of-the-art studio debuted on air on Oct. 31, 2022. Construction began at the end of July. Crews had to relocate the live show to a temporary "studio B" as the old set was gutted and the new one installed.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
Council on Aging of Buncombe County

The 10th Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment is November 1 - January 15th. Council on Aging has free, unbiased navigators who can help find the right healthcare.gov marketplace insurance for you or your family. To schedule an appointment with an ACA Navigator, call (855) 733-3711 or sign up at ncnavigator.net. For additional information, please visit https://www.coabc.org/programs/affordable-care-act/
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
Overturned tractor trailer causes Monday morning backup on I-26

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving a tractor trailer tied up traffic for more than an hour Monday morning. An 18-wheeler could be seen in the median of I-26 at Mile Marker 38.8, between exits 37 and 40. It happened just before 9 a.m., the North Carolina Department...
