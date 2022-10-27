Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
'Pivotal time in our growth:' Affordable housing, open space bonds up for vote in Buncombe
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County voters will decide on two bond proposals this November addressing affordable housing and open space. “I think we are at this pivotal time in our growth as we’re, I think, we’re all aware,” Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells said. In...
WLOS.com
WLOS debuts new, state-of-the-art studio
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Out with the old, and in with the new. After three months of hard work, News 13's state-of-the-art studio debuted on air on Oct. 31, 2022. Construction began at the end of July. Crews had to relocate the live show to a temporary "studio B" as the old set was gutted and the new one installed.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
WLOS.com
New signs unveiled on mountain highway to help keep both elk and drivers safe
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drive up and down Soco Mountain in Haywood County and you'll notice new signs. There are six new signs warning drivers there may be elk on or near Highway 19. The goal is to protect both the elk and drivers by preventing collisions. $3,300...
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
WLOS.com
Asheville has highest cost of living of North Carolina cities, report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new cost of living report again puts Asheville as the highest in North Carolina. The report is the result of a survey by C2ER (Council of Community Economic Research), a Virginia-based research firm. It confirms the increases in the cost of living in Asheville...
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
WLOS.com
Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
WLOS.com
Council on Aging of Buncombe County
The 10th Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment is November 1 - January 15th. Council on Aging has free, unbiased navigators who can help find the right healthcare.gov marketplace insurance for you or your family. To schedule an appointment with an ACA Navigator, call (855) 733-3711 or sign up at ncnavigator.net. For additional information, please visit https://www.coabc.org/programs/affordable-care-act/
WLOS.com
Tales, ghostly sightings of the "Pink Lady" continue capturing the imagination of many
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains of Western North Carolina are home to many ghost stories, most notably, one of a young woman from the roaring 20’s who met her untimely death at the Omni Grove Park Inn. For nearly a hundred years, her story remains popular among staff and guest.
SCDOT plans bridge preservation project over I-385 in Mauldin
From a distance, the Bridge's Road bridge in Mauldin appears like every other state road. But when you take a closer look and commute over it, it can be a bumpy ride.
WLOS.com
2-year I-40 bridge project to start Monday; here's how to avoid the mess
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Work to replace two bridges on Interstate 40 in Haywood County is about to begin. That means the road will be down to one lane through the winter, impacting interstate drivers. Construction on the two bridges will take place at the same time between...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
WLOS.com
Beer, gingerbread and everything in between. Mark these November events on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — November can feel like it's simply an extension of the Christmas/holiday season, and many events scheduled this month reflect that. But there are still some things for those not quite ready to hear "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on a loop for the next two months.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
WLOS.com
Overturned tractor trailer causes Monday morning backup on I-26
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving a tractor trailer tied up traffic for more than an hour Monday morning. An 18-wheeler could be seen in the median of I-26 at Mile Marker 38.8, between exits 37 and 40. It happened just before 9 a.m., the North Carolina Department...
2 South Carolina sheriffs to speak about stop, search of bus carrying Shaw University students
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two South Carolina sheriffs are expected to speak on Monday morning about a controversial traffic stop and search of a charter bus carrying Shaw University students. The president of Shaw University, a historically-Black college in downtown Raleigh, claims that the students were racially profiled during...
Driver dies when SUV crashes into Asheville home
A driver died Saturday when his SUV crashed into the back of a south Asheville house.
Comments / 0