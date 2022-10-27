Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
October ends with gas prices a little lower
As we wrap up October, gas prices appear to be down a bit. The average cost for gas in Indiana has fallen nearly 12 cents this week. The state is now averaging $3.81 a gallon. In Terre Haute, gas is averaging at $3.79. The state's average is a bit higher...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
wgel.com
Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County
William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
freedom929.com
LOCAL / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(NEWTON) In Jasper County Court : an Effingham woman has been charged with one count of vendor fraud, one count of official misconduct, and one count of forgery, with all the felonies punishable by up to seventeen years in prison if found guilty. 31 year old Hillary Robertson allegedly created false records and computer entries at the Jasper County Health Department in Newton, billing the State of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work not done. The JCHD reported the false claims and has returned the money to the state. With the ISP heading up the investigation, Robertson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
985theriver.com
ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged to.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Andrew A. Fowler of Maricopa, AZ for disorderly conduct and obstructing identification. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for domestic battery. John was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
WTHI
25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact. This year is the 25th-annual IHSAA Cross County State Championships.
Vigo Co. dump truck wreck sends 1 to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital following a dump truck crash Friday in Vigo County. According to Sgt. Khristopher Morris with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday on S. Fagin Street, just south of the intersection with E. Moyer Drive. Sgt. Morris […]
WTHI
Economic Impact of Race Weekend
25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County. Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact.
WTHI
Vigo County takes part in National Drug Take Back Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drug Free Vigo County is stepping up to educate the community on national Drug Take Back day. At the event, members of the community could bring forms of medications and narcotics to be disposed of correctly. Drug Free Vigo County is a community based coalition...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Joshua J. Mohn of Decatur for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for speeding 35mph over speed limit. Joshua posted $250 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Andrea R. Aanes of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant...
WTHI
Serious crash leads to drunk driving charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women were hospitalized after a Friday night crash. The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened at South 13th and Lockport streets in Terre Haute just before 10 p.m. Friday. Fire personnel had to extract one of the drivers from her vehicle. She was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
David Hillger, 39, of Oaktown, was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000. Gilberto Rodriguez-Gil, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Never Licensed. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Kyle Fleetwood, 36, of Washington, was arrested on...
WTHI
Get ready for College Goal Sunday at Vincennes University
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to fill out the FAFSA or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and one local university is ready to help you!. Next Sunday is College Goal Sunday. This is Indiana's largest FAFSA filing event. This application is required for any student to be...
WTHI
Local nurses to get care packages for the end of daylight saving time
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time. For people working the night shift, that means an extra hour on the clock. One university is making that transition a little easier for local nurses. Western Governors University partners with Regional Hospital each year for...
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
wamwamfm.com
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
Comments / 1