theflashtoday.com
Texan Cross Country Men take 8th, Women 12th at WAC Championships as 9 student-athletes post personal bests
NACOGDOCHES – The Tarleton men’s cross country team finished eighth with 213 points in the 8k and the women’s team finished 12th with 331 points in the 6k at the Western Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships Saturday morning at Pecan Acres Park. The Texans season comes to...
theflashtoday.com
Texans host record crowd in homecoming game loss to Sam Houston
STEPHENVILLE — All week, Tarleton promoted hosting over 20,000 fans at the homecoming game against Sam Houston, and the Texans saw that become reality. The Texans set a new program attendance record with 20,237 fans inside Memorial Stadium Saturday night, besting last year’s record crowd at their homecoming game against Midwestern State. This year, Tarleton couldn’t keep up with Sam Houston, losing at home for the first time this year and losing their first homecoming game in six years, this one 41-20 at the hands of the Bearkats.
theflashtoday.com
Tarleton bench drops 58 points in exhibition win over Trailblazers
STEPHENVILLE – The Texans began their season at Wisdom Gym with a convincing win over first time opponent UNT Dallas on Sunday, showcasing the new talent head coach Billy Gillispie has recruited to Stephenville. It had been 246 days since an opponent stepped foot on the hardwood of Wisdom...
theflashtoday.com
Tarleton dominates Seattle U for senior day sweep
STEPHENVILLE – The Tarleton Texan volleyball team wasted no time in dispatching Seattle U on senior day Saturday afternoon in Wisdom Gym. The Texans won the match in straight sets (25-14, 25-13, 25-20) in front of 555 rowdy fans. Five seniors, Emma Halcomb, Brianna Rhodes, Ana Costas, Jaylibeth Garcia-Rosa...
