STEPHENVILLE — All week, Tarleton promoted hosting over 20,000 fans at the homecoming game against Sam Houston, and the Texans saw that become reality. The Texans set a new program attendance record with 20,237 fans inside Memorial Stadium Saturday night, besting last year’s record crowd at their homecoming game against Midwestern State. This year, Tarleton couldn’t keep up with Sam Houston, losing at home for the first time this year and losing their first homecoming game in six years, this one 41-20 at the hands of the Bearkats.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO