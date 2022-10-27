New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO