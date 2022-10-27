Read full article on original website
NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
"He's An All-Star" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Memphis
On a night typically reserved for villains, a merry band of heroes stole the show inside Vivint Arena. With Dillon Brooks doing his best impersonation of the ultimate Jazz villain and Ja Morant looking like an MVP frontrunner, it was Lauri Markkanen, Malik Beasley, and co. who proved that even the good guys can win on Halloween.
First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency
The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
Pool Report on the 4th quarter foul on Luguentz Dort during the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Thunder at Mavericks game. QUESTION: “Why was the foul by Lu Dort with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter not reviewed to see if it met the flagrant foul threshold?”
Erin Hartigan on Halloween, Zion's return vs. Clippers | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk about how much fun daytime basketball is & New Orleans’ big win over the LA Clippers. Also, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports New Orleans joins the podcast (11:30) to talk Halloween celebrations, Zion Williamson’s return...
Predicting the first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
We're already 10 weeks into the college football season and time to get our first look at what the initial playoff top 25 rankings will look like. Judging by what the selection committee has done so far, don't expect its first rankings to look exactly like what we have seen up to now. Related: ...
The Chase Down Pod - In the Knick of Time
Justin and Carter discuss how timely fourth quarter runs from the Cavs have help secure a five game winning streak. They also discuss the MVP caliber play from Donovan Mitchell, the job J.B. Bickerstaff has done and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 30, 2022
A busy New Orleans sports day features New Orleans (3-2) tipping off at 2 p.m. Central in a road game against the LA Clippers (2-3). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 1:30. The Pelicans practiced yesterday in preparations to face the Clippers. See photos from practice....
Zion Williamson returns, dominates in rout over Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
Lakers retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey in pregame ceremony
The Los Angeles Lakers retired Hall of Famer George Mikan’s jersey Sunday night in a pregame ceremony. Mikan’s family was there to celebrate the honor and watch No. 99 be unveiled. Mikan is the 11th player in Los Angeles Lakers history to earn the distinction, joining Kobe Bryant...
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
Joe on Call
Sharpshooter the Latest Example of the Thunder’s Culture of Readiness. Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault didn’t see a questioning glance or any surprise on Isaiah Joe’s face. When Daigneault called on Joe, who had played just seven total minutes this season, and asked him to sub into the game for the first time with 4:53 left in regulation and the Thunder down 16, Joe didn’t blink. He just hopped up and went to the scorer’s table.
Game Preview: Pacers at Nets
The Pacers (3-4) will close out a five-game road trip on Halloween night in Brooklyn, when they take on the Nets (1-5) for the second time in three nights. Indiana prevailed 125-116 on Saturday in the first half of two-game set at Barclays Center. Even while holding out veterans Myles...
Magic Hang Tough With Mavs Before Falling Short
Paolo Banchero’s streak of consecutive 20-plus-point games to start an NBA career ended at six after finishing with 18 points in Sunday’s 114-105 loss to the host Dallas Mavericks. Bol Bol, meanwhile, tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dallas native R.J. Hampton scored a season-best 15 points and two-way contract player Kevon Harris had a career-high 12 points. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, the most ever scored by a Maverick against the Magic.
Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview
Fresh off their first win of the season, the Orlando Magic are hoping they’ve discovered a blueprint for success. Utilizing their versatility on defense and playmaking bigs on offense, Orlando surged past the Charlotte Hornets for a dominant victory in front of their home fans on Friday night. Now,...
Suns center Deandre Ayton out at least 1 week with sprained left ankle
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be sidelined for at least one week because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday. Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he stepped on the foot of Jonas Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but headed to the locker room a few minutes later.
"A Chaotic End Of The Game" | Utah Faces Memphis In Rematch On Halloween Night
T’was the night of All Hallows Eve when the rematch took place. After dispatching Memphis on Saturday night in one of the best games of the NBA season, the Jazz welcome back the Grizzlies for a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Tipoff is...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 24-30. This is the 18th Player of the Week honor in Antetokounmpo’s career. Leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0...
Chuck Checks In - 10.30.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Philadelphia 114, Bulls 109. (Bulls: 3-4, 2-3 at home) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:DeRozan: 24pts 76ers: Embiid: 25pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 19. 76ers: Embiid: 7. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Caruso:6. 76ers: Harden: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic is the first player in Bulls history...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91
Pelicans (4-2), Clippers (2-4) It’s arguably never been more imperative to possess roster depth in the NBA, something New Orleans and the LA Clippers both needed Sunday. After a deadlocked first half, the Pelicans used superior ball movement and a tightening defense to overcome the injury absences of starters Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Zion Williamson returned from being sidelined for two games, helping to spearhead a big second-half edge (60-39) by the visitors, who transformed a halftime tie into a 19-point lead by early in the fourth quarter. New Orleans improved to 1-1 on a three-game Pacific Division road trip that concludes Wednesday at the Lakers. The Clippers were playing without perennial All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a third straight game, losing all three.
