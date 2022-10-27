ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NBA

NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions

NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency

The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - In the Knick of Time

Justin and Carter discuss how timely fourth quarter runs from the Cavs have help secure a five game winning streak. They also discuss the MVP caliber play from Donovan Mitchell, the job J.B. Bickerstaff has done and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 30, 2022

A busy New Orleans sports day features New Orleans (3-2) tipping off at 2 p.m. Central in a road game against the LA Clippers (2-3). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 1:30. The Pelicans practiced yesterday in preparations to face the Clippers. See photos from practice....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Zion Williamson returns, dominates in rout over Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Lakers retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey in pregame ceremony

The Los Angeles Lakers retired Hall of Famer George Mikan’s jersey Sunday night in a pregame ceremony. Mikan’s family was there to celebrate the honor and watch No. 99 be unveiled. Mikan is the 11th player in Los Angeles Lakers history to earn the distinction, joining Kobe Bryant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers

New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Joe on Call

Sharpshooter the Latest Example of the Thunder’s Culture of Readiness. Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault didn’t see a questioning glance or any surprise on Isaiah Joe’s face. When Daigneault called on Joe, who had played just seven total minutes this season, and asked him to sub into the game for the first time with 4:53 left in regulation and the Thunder down 16, Joe didn’t blink. He just hopped up and went to the scorer’s table.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Nets

The Pacers (3-4) will close out a five-game road trip on Halloween night in Brooklyn, when they take on the Nets (1-5) for the second time in three nights. Indiana prevailed 125-116 on Saturday in the first half of two-game set at Barclays Center. Even while holding out veterans Myles...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Magic Hang Tough With Mavs Before Falling Short

Paolo Banchero’s streak of consecutive 20-plus-point games to start an NBA career ended at six after finishing with 18 points in Sunday’s 114-105 loss to the host Dallas Mavericks. Bol Bol, meanwhile, tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dallas native R.J. Hampton scored a season-best 15 points and two-way contract player Kevon Harris had a career-high 12 points. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, the most ever scored by a Maverick against the Magic.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Orlando Magic are hoping they’ve discovered a blueprint for success. Utilizing their versatility on defense and playmaking bigs on offense, Orlando surged past the Charlotte Hornets for a dominant victory in front of their home fans on Friday night. Now,...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Suns center Deandre Ayton out at least 1 week with sprained left ankle

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be sidelined for at least one week because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday. Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he stepped on the foot of Jonas Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but headed to the locker room a few minutes later.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 24-30. This is the 18th Player of the Week honor in Antetokounmpo’s career. Leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 10.30.22

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Philadelphia 114, Bulls 109. (Bulls: 3-4, 2-3 at home) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:DeRozan: 24pts 76ers: Embiid: 25pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 19. 76ers: Embiid: 7. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Caruso:6. 76ers: Harden: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic is the first player in Bulls history...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91

Pelicans (4-2), Clippers (2-4) It’s arguably never been more imperative to possess roster depth in the NBA, something New Orleans and the LA Clippers both needed Sunday. After a deadlocked first half, the Pelicans used superior ball movement and a tightening defense to overcome the injury absences of starters Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Zion Williamson returned from being sidelined for two games, helping to spearhead a big second-half edge (60-39) by the visitors, who transformed a halftime tie into a 19-point lead by early in the fourth quarter. New Orleans improved to 1-1 on a three-game Pacific Division road trip that concludes Wednesday at the Lakers. The Clippers were playing without perennial All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a third straight game, losing all three.
LOS ANGELES, CA

