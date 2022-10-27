ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Elmwood place after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the Towne Street exit at 6:33 a.m.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the two left lanes on southbound I-75 near the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. At 8:17 a.m. traffic cameras reported a crash just north of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
GLENDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighers extinguish blaze on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished a fire in Clifton, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire on McAlpin Avenue early in the afternoon. Firefighters acted quickly and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown

MIAMITOWN, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
MIAMITOWN, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along north I-71/75 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in downtown Cincinnati, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along northbound Interstate 71 at northbound Interstate 75 is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy