3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football Value
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
linknky.com
Park Hills foresees need for traffic help amid backup after I-75 shutdown
Park Hills City Council held a discussion on traffic at their caucus meeting last week, with the mayor and council members still reeling from the amount of gridlocked traffic in their city as a result of a fatal accident on Interstate 75 in the early morning hours of Sunday.
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Elmwood place after a crash, Monday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the Towne Street exit at 6:33 a.m.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Anderson Road in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Anderson Road in Crescent Springs.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the two left lanes on southbound I-75 near the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday morning. At 8:17 a.m. traffic cameras reported a crash just north of the Brent Spence Bridge.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on East Court Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on East Court Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Firefighers extinguish blaze on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished a fire in Clifton, Monday afternoon. Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire on McAlpin Avenue early in the afternoon. Firefighters acted quickly and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Church Street and Main Street in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Church Street and Main Street in Newtown.
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work scheduled on roadways this week, beware closings, delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown
MIAMITOWN, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along north I-71/75 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in downtown Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along northbound Interstate 71 at northbound Interstate 75 is blocked.
Police: 1 dead nearly a week after crash on Colerain Avenue
On October 24, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road shortly before 7 p.m. for the report of a crash.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Carthage Avenue in Norwood.
