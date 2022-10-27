ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA homes transform into wickedly creative Halloween haunts

Every Halloween since 1991, Julie Baas and her family have dressed up almost every inch of their Tarzana front yard as a gothic cemetery for the holiday. They hand-make nearly every prop. Look closely and you might see a few move on their own like magic. “We do a pretty...
Habib Koite: ‘Forever’

Inspired by his village of Kela just 30 kilometers south of Bamako, modern Malian griot Habib Koite shares an ode to international audiences in “Forever,” featuring the gifted kora player Toumani Diabate. Habib Koité and his band Bamada will make a rare Los Angeles appearance on November 8...
