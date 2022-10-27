Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hendon Hooker: Cedric Tillman’s return ‘immaculate’ for Vols
After having to play a third of the season without his favorite running mate, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker understandably was happy to see one of his top targets back on the field last week when the Vols bashed Kentucky. Cedric Tillman finally returned from more than a month-long layoff after suffering a high ankle sprain against Akron in mid-September and caught four passes during the 44-6 victory against the Wildcats. Hooker credited Tillman for staying involved while he was sidelined and he’s looking forward to having him back for unbeaten Tennessee’s stretch run.
Heupel: Tennessee’s secondary showing improvement, getting healthier
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has continued to stress the importance of players and his team improving throughout the Vols’ 8-0 start this season. He now can point to their secondary’s performance Saturday night as an example of how it can pay off. Even with a few of Tennessee’s...
Everyone knows they must cover Jalin Hyatt. No one covers him. Why?
Jalin Hyatt has been on the heater of all heaters the past few weeks, and any team preparing for the Vols has to have his name second only to Hendon Hooker on any scouting report. Week after week, though, Hyatt continues to catch passes in comical amounts of space. Hooker...
Everything Omari Thomas said about No. 2 Vols' game at No. 1 Georgia
Junior defensive lineman Omari Thomas met with reporters after Tennessee’s Monday morning practice at Haslam Field. Thomas and the second-ranked Vols head to Athens this weekend to play top-ranked Georgia at Sanford Stadium, so there was plenty to discuss. And one of Tennessee’s biggest leaders discussed plenty. Here’s...
Everything Josh Heupel said to kick off Georgia week
Next up for Tennessee after blasting Kentucky 44-6 is perhaps the biggest game in the program’s history at Georgia, a matchup of No. 2 against No. 1 with SEC championship and College Football Playoff implications. Both teams are 8-0 heading into the game in Athens and the winner will be in the driver’s seat in the SEC East and the opportunities that winning the division comes with. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel got Georgia week underway with his regular Monday press conference looking ahead to the next game.
WATCH: Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker preview Georgia
After handling its business in blowout fashion against Kentucky 44-6 over the weekend, No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) heads to Athens this weekend for a huge matchup against No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) with SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff implications on the line. Vols head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, left guard Jerome Carvin and defensive tackle Omari Thomas all met with the media on Monday to preview the Bulldogs. Here's what they had to say.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club
Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia: Josh Heupel says 'eye discipline' key in Vols' defense of Bulldogs' star TE tandem
If No. 2 Tennessee topples No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, the Volunteers' defense of Georgia's star tight end tandem of Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington could play a major role. Heading into this weekend's showdown of SEC championship and College Football Playoff contenders, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stressed the importance of "eye discipline."
Georgia football vs Tennessee stat rankings comparison
After eight games of football, the Georgia Bulldogs are 8-0 and coming off the 42-20 neutral-site win over Florida. So, let's take a look at how the Dawgs stack up statistically against Tennessee and the rest of the NCAA, evaluating the team as a whole heading into Week 10. The...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0