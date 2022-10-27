ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hendon Hooker: Cedric Tillman’s return ‘immaculate’ for Vols

After having to play a third of the season without his favorite running mate, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker understandably was happy to see one of his top targets back on the field last week when the Vols bashed Kentucky. Cedric Tillman finally returned from more than a month-long layoff after suffering a high ankle sprain against Akron in mid-September and caught four passes during the 44-6 victory against the Wildcats. Hooker credited Tillman for staying involved while he was sidelined and he’s looking forward to having him back for unbeaten Tennessee’s stretch run.
Everything Josh Heupel said to kick off Georgia week

Next up for Tennessee after blasting Kentucky 44-6 is perhaps the biggest game in the program’s history at Georgia, a matchup of No. 2 against No. 1 with SEC championship and College Football Playoff implications. Both teams are 8-0 heading into the game in Athens and the winner will be in the driver’s seat in the SEC East and the opportunities that winning the division comes with. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel got Georgia week underway with his regular Monday press conference looking ahead to the next game.
WATCH: Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker preview Georgia

After handling its business in blowout fashion against Kentucky 44-6 over the weekend, No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) heads to Athens this weekend for a huge matchup against No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) with SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff implications on the line. Vols head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, left guard Jerome Carvin and defensive tackle Omari Thomas all met with the media on Monday to preview the Bulldogs. Here's what they had to say.
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'

Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club

Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
Tennessee vs. Georgia: Josh Heupel says 'eye discipline' key in Vols' defense of Bulldogs' star TE tandem

If No. 2 Tennessee topples No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, the Volunteers' defense of Georgia's star tight end tandem of Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington could play a major role. Heading into this weekend's showdown of SEC championship and College Football Playoff contenders, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stressed the importance of "eye discipline."
Georgia football vs Tennessee stat rankings comparison

After eight games of football, the Georgia Bulldogs are 8-0 and coming off the 42-20 neutral-site win over Florida. So, let's take a look at how the Dawgs stack up statistically against Tennessee and the rest of the NCAA, evaluating the team as a whole heading into Week 10. The...
