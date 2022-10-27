USC vs Arizona: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet, and more

The Arizona Wildcats host the USC Trojans on Saturday evening , and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

USC’s upcoming game follows an off week. The Trojans played seven straight weekends without interruptions. Players badly needed the rest and a chance to recharge for the stretch run. USC’s linebackers and offensive linemen in particular were in need of some time off. The hope is that they can all be fully healthy for the UCLA game on Nov. 19, and that the Trojans can manage against Arizona if they don’t have all their key pieces.

Below is the betting information you will need for this game at BetMGM:

How To Watch The Game

When: Saturday, Oct. 29

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Game odds, point spread, betting lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Spread Favorite: USC (-15.5)

Moneyline: USC -650, Arizona +450

Total (Over/Under): 76 Points

USC-Arizona Injury Report

USC has receiver Jordan Addison, linebacker Eric Gentry, and linebacker Ralen Goforth all headed to Tucson with the team. Lincoln Riley has said they will be game-time decisions.

Expect Bobby Haskins to start at left tackle.

USC safety Bryson Shaw suffered a torn quadricep at the start of August camp. His father tweeted that he is 100-percent recovered. Shaw has received minimal snaps this season and has participated on special teams. It remains to be seen if his role will expand against Arizona.

News and Notes

USC plays its last game outside the Los Angeles metropolitan area on Saturday in Tucson. USC spends the whole month of November playing in its home city. The UCLA game is technically a road game but will involve a short bus ride to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

This is the last Pac-12 Network game for USC football this season.

Arizona is coming off an idle week, along with the Trojans.

Arizona has allowed 49 points in three of its last four games.

Advice and Prediction

USC wins, but if Eric Gentry can’t play, the defense will give up some points.

Stay away from the point spread, and take the over (76 points) as the best selection for this game at BetMGM.

