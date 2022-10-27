Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Benzinga
Leggett & Platt's Earnings: A Preview
Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast
Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss
Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
Zacks.com
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
Zacks.com
Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SHOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting growth of 18.60% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 7 cents per...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Benzinga
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.
mmm-online.com
Q3 pharma earnings roundup: AbbVie, Sanofi and Gilead report financials
As earnings season continues on, three major pharma companies recently released their latest financial reports. AbbVie generated net revenues of $14.8 billion, marking an increase of 3.3% on a reported basis and 5.4% operationally. The company’s earnings per share during the quarter were $2.21, up 24.2% year-over-year. AbbVie benefited...
msn.com
Intel stock rises on earnings beat, plans for layoffs, billions in cost cuts planned
Intel Corp. shares rose after hours Thursday after the chip maker topped Wall Street earnings estimates for the quarter and PC-chip sales came in slightly higher than expected, while the company trimmed its full-year outlook once more and said it expects to cut costs by $3 billion in 2023, including layoffs.
freightwaves.com
Canadian Pacific anticipates growth opportunities post-merger
Canadian Pacific is eager to secure new business and expand existing opportunities as it gears up for a potential merger with Kansas City Southern in 2023, according to its executives during an earnings call to discuss the railway’s third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shareholders of CP (NYSE: CP) and KCS...
Zacks.com
Look Beyond Profit, Pick These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows
PUBGY - Free Report) , Jabil Inc. (. JBL - Free Report) , AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (. AMN - Free Report) and A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) are worth buying. This is because, even though profit is a company’s goal, cash is necessary for its...
tipranks.com
Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations
Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Earnings Preview For CNA Financial
CNA Financial CNA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNA Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. CNA Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
US Chicago PMI Might Improve Slightly To This Level In October, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 300 points amid gains in Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Chicago PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45...
NASDAQ
Gilead reports lower 3rd-quarter profit as COVID drug sales slow
Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said third-quarter profit fell due to lower sales of its COVID-19 antiviral drug and acquisition expenses, but demand for HIV and cancer drugs remained strong and the company increased its outlook for full-year revenue and earnings. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O on...
