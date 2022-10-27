Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com
Harsh chemicals source of suspicious odor at Denham Springs post office; 3 people taken to hospital
Crews now searching for missing Baton Rouge hiker from the air in Arkansas. Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly previews No. 6...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a 'Mass of Dedication' ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?.
WAFB.com
CONSUMER REPORTS: Questionable car dealer tactics
Harsh chemicals source of suspicious odor at Denham Springs post office; 3 people taken to hospital. Three people were taken to a hospital following reports of a suspicious smell at the post office in Denham Springs on Monday, Oct. 31, according to authorities. Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs...
WAFB.com
You can help save a life during the Beat Bama Blood Drive!
Crews now searching for missing Baton Rouge hiker from the air in Arkansas. Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Harsh chemicals source of suspicious...
WAFB.com
Donate to the Beat Bama Blood Drive
Crews now searching for missing Baton Rouge hiker from the air in Arkansas. Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Harsh chemicals source of suspicious...
WAFB.com
YOUR HEALTH: PrismRA takes the guesswork out of Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment
Crews now searching for missing Baton Rouge hiker from the air in Arkansas. Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Harsh chemicals source of suspicious...
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, October 31
Harsh chemicals source of suspicious odor at Denham Springs post office; 3 people taken to hospital. Three people were taken to a hospital following reports of a suspicious smell at the post office in Denham Springs on Monday, Oct. 31, according to authorities. Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs...
WAFB.com
LSU launches new program to offer lifetime mental-health support for all alumni student-athletes
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his No. 15 Tigers are getting ready for a big matchup in Tiger Stadium against Nick Saban and his No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.
WAFB.com
Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium (Full Interview)
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his No. 15 Tigers are getting ready for a big matchup in Tiger Stadium against Nick Saban and his No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. Southern suffers shutout loss to Jackson St. in BoomBox Classic. The Jags...
