Legislators turn to veterans during trucker shortage
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Eric Smith has been teaching the basics of trucking for years. Since 2007 to be exact. According to the 2019 census, one in ten truck drivers are military veterans. At current trends the trucker shortage could surpass 160,000 drivers in 2030. Senators from California and Nebraska...
Florida’s gas tax holiday to end; prices expected to increase
STATEWIDE — The Sunshine State’s gas tax holiday is set to end on Tuesday, with the 25 cents per gallon reduction to expire. In order to offset gas prices, the Florida Legislature passed the gas tax holiday in May, when prices were averaging more than $4 per gallon, as part of an effort to help save Floridians money amid escalating prices because of inflation.
Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association launches Ian relief fund for businesses
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is starting a relief fund to help restaurants and hotels impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is starting an Ian relief fund for businesses. Independently owned spots could receive up to $10,000 in grant money.
Thousands of disabled Floridians spending years on Medicaid waiver waitlist
Thousands of disabled Floridians are currently sitting on a waiting list for the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver, which would provide them with services to help them live independent and healthy lives. What You Need To Know. Thousands of disabled Florida residents are spending years on the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver...
Orlo Vista flooding victim: 'I can't put my family through this again'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County saw almost 14 inches of rain in 24 hours during Hurricane Ian, according to county officials, which led to historic flooding in some areas. Heavy rain from Hurricane Ian caused Orlo Vista retention ponds to overflow and flood homes. Crews pumped approximately 14 million...
HUD Secretary: New data strategy will make voucher program more effective
FLORIDA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is trying a new strategy to help lower-income people benefit more from its flagship rental assistance program, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge explained in a recent one-on-one interview with Spectrum News. “Housing authorities now have the resources to raise...
Rising RSV and Halloween: Be aware, not alarmed, Florida pediatrician says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local pediatrician recommends parents be aware, but not alarmed, this Halloween amid a spike in RSV cases in parts of the United States. Experts say cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are spiking in parts of the U.S. RSV is a common respiratory illness...
Sasse unanimously confirmed as the University of Florida's next president
GAINSVILLE, Fla. — During a hearing Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Republican Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse as the school's next president. What You Need To Know. The University of Florida Board of Trustees has approved Republican Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse as...
Second week of early voting begins in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Polls...
'Don't boo. Vote!': Former President Obama stumps for Wisconsin Democrats
MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin by spending Saturday night stumping for a slate of Democrats running in the midterms. Obama is no stranger to North Division High School. He previously held rallies there for candidates up and down the ticket in 2018 and 2014.
