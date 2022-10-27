ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Post Register

Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle...
COLORADO STATE
18,000 rainbow trout to be stocked in lakes and ponds across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this November. All you need is a a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30,...
IDAHO STATE
Middle Fork Salmon tributaries provide fish oasis

The Middle Fork Salmon River provides Fish and Game biologists the “rare opportunity” to study trout in a large landscape with interconnected tributaries, located mostly within wilderness, Idaho Fish and Game Fisheries Biologist Megan Heller said. Tributary streams are important for spawning and raising juvenile fish, but also...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Fish and Game announce general-season big game tags sale

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting Nov. 3 Idaho Fish and Game will be selling returned nonresident, general-season big game tags at 10 a.m. Tags will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at Fish and Game offices during normal business hours. If a nonresident does not have a deer...
IDAHO STATE

