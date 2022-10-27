ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Edgecombe authorities identify second murder victim; sheriff says slayings are gang-related

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gi6t8_0ipJ2jhL00

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a pair of gang-related homicides that occurred 15 hours apart near one another Sunday and has released the name of the victim in the second shooting.

Lt. Robert Tinder identified the victim as 20-year-old Ta’naji Centell Cherry of Tarboro.

Cherry and a second, unidentified victim, who survived his wounds, were discovered about 6 p.m. Sunday on Thigpen Road.

About 15 hours earlier, the body of 29-year-old LaMichael Everette had been discovered on Tolbert Place in Princeville.

The two locations are about 10 miles away from each other.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson told the Telegram on Monday that Everette’s death was gang-related and was later quoted in another publication as having said both murders were gang- or group-related.

“Some people may disagree with me saying these murders are both gang-related, but I can definitely say that they are both group-related,” he said.

Atkinson was then quoted as saying “gangs and groups are basically the same thing.”

Tinder said the investigation into both cases remains ongoing and that detectives are pursuing leads in both cases.

Both victims were well-known to law enforcement.

Everette was charged with attempted murder in April 2017 following an incident outside Princeville in which at least one person, homes along Ridgewood Road and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. In March 2021, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and convicted on May 11, 2022, by a Nash County jury. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence.

Cherry had been convicted on Oct. 11 and received a suspended sentence for larceny and a breaking and entering that he committed on April 14, 2021, in Edgecombe County. On Oct. 16, he was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on charges of resisting a public officer, carrying a concealed handgun and possessing a stolen weapon. He was jailed under a $500,000 bond on the stolen weapon charge.

Comments / 6

xnyny
4d ago

What was the point of bringing up their OLD charges ??? That means we shouldn’t care ?? They don’t deserve justice ??? The 20 year olds charge was his ONLY charge ! That he didn’t even deserve ! Didn’t participate in the crime whatsoever, was charged for be around!!! These two young men were LOVED by MANY & deserve JUSTICE !!! They didn’t deserve to have their LIVES TAKEN no matter what ! Justice for them both , & for every racist in the comments who aren’t affected in the slightest way by if this LAUGHING at others pain , there’s a HOT place waiting for you in the afterlife .

Reply(1)
9
Just
3d ago

These gangs / groups of people don't think about consequences. It is wrong to take other people lives. The prisons r filling up fast.

Reply
4
Related
jocoreport.com

Police Seek Public Help In Murder Investigation

SELMA – Selma Police are asking for assistance from the public in a homicide investigation. Around 2:08am, Sunday, October 16th, officers were dispatched to a parking lot adjacent to The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street (US 301). Officers located two people at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

Benson father charged weeks after 2-year-old dies by accidentally shooting himself with father's gun

BENSON, N.C. — The father of a Benson 2-year-old who died of an accidental gunshot to the head is charged with failing to keep the gun from his child. The Johnston County District Attorney's Office has authorized criminal charges against Warren Tyler Oser. The office said that Oser failed to properly and safely store his firearms to protect minors, in violation of North Carolina General Statue 14-315 1.
BENSON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man convicted of charges related to armed robberies, faces up to life in prison

A federal jury convicted Lionel Robinson, 43, of Wendell, for two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to an October 27, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Robinson faces up to life in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for January of 2023.
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Gunfight in Henderson injures two people, shooter on the run

HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
HENDERSON, NC
WNCT

Ayden man sentenced for possession of firearm while convicted felon

NEW BERN, N.C. –– An Ayden man was sentenced Friday after he was arrested and pled guilty for possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice was sentenced to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On October 12, 2021, Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pled guilty to […]
AYDEN, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Indicted In May 2022 Double Shooting

CLAYTON – A 20 year-old Clayton man has been indicted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Maynor Flores-Salinas, 20, of Everette Avenue, Clayton was named in a criminal indictment by a Johnston County Grand Jury. On May 24, 2022 Flores-Salinas reportedly shot...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy