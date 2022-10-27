Edgecombe authorities identify second murder victim; sheriff says slayings are gang-related

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a pair of gang-related homicides that occurred 15 hours apart near one another Sunday and has released the name of the victim in the second shooting.

Lt. Robert Tinder identified the victim as 20-year-old Ta’naji Centell Cherry of Tarboro.

Cherry and a second, unidentified victim, who survived his wounds, were discovered about 6 p.m. Sunday on Thigpen Road.

About 15 hours earlier, the body of 29-year-old LaMichael Everette had been discovered on Tolbert Place in Princeville.

The two locations are about 10 miles away from each other.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson told the Telegram on Monday that Everette’s death was gang-related and was later quoted in another publication as having said both murders were gang- or group-related.

“Some people may disagree with me saying these murders are both gang-related, but I can definitely say that they are both group-related,” he said.

Atkinson was then quoted as saying “gangs and groups are basically the same thing.”

Tinder said the investigation into both cases remains ongoing and that detectives are pursuing leads in both cases.

Both victims were well-known to law enforcement.

Everette was charged with attempted murder in April 2017 following an incident outside Princeville in which at least one person, homes along Ridgewood Road and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. In March 2021, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and convicted on May 11, 2022, by a Nash County jury. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence.

Cherry had been convicted on Oct. 11 and received a suspended sentence for larceny and a breaking and entering that he committed on April 14, 2021, in Edgecombe County. On Oct. 16, he was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on charges of resisting a public officer, carrying a concealed handgun and possessing a stolen weapon. He was jailed under a $500,000 bond on the stolen weapon charge.