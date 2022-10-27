ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelso, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Rolls Out Guaranteed Admissions Program for High Schoolers

Starting with the Class of 2023, school districts throughout Washington will be participating in the Guaranteed Admissions Program (GAP). Students in the Bellevue School District, Lake Washington School District, Northshore School District and others may be eligible for guaranteed admissions to five of Washington’s public four-year institutions. This includes Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, The Evergreen State College, Washington State University and Western Washington University.
BELLEVUE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage - it wasn't our turn

Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good

A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween

SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington

SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Strike Ends; Union Agrees to Contract by 55%

After a 46-day strike, hundreds of Weyerhaeuser woodworkers across Oregon and Washington — including in Longview — have reached a four-year union contract with the Seattle-based timber company. The agreement passed by about 55% Thursday night, said Brandon Bryant, the district business representative for the International Association of...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Expect wave after wave of rainstorms to hit Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, October 23, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts rainstorms throughout Snohomish County with no little to no chance of sun this week. According to AccuWeather, “a dip in the jet stream and a storm pushing into the Northwest on Monday will set the stage for wave after wave of storms to push through the area.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy