Never-say-die Kelso finds way to capture first 3A GSHL championship in 18 years
VANCOUVER - There were several moments Friday night when it looked like Kelso would be unable to match Evergreen, that its dream of winning its first 3A Greater St. Helens League title since 2004 would die in the final game of the regular season. The situation never looked more dire than with ...
thewatchdogonline.com
WA Rolls Out Guaranteed Admissions Program for High Schoolers
Starting with the Class of 2023, school districts throughout Washington will be participating in the Guaranteed Admissions Program (GAP). Students in the Bellevue School District, Lake Washington School District, Northshore School District and others may be eligible for guaranteed admissions to five of Washington’s public four-year institutions. This includes Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, The Evergreen State College, Washington State University and Western Washington University.
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good
A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
Chronicle
Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Strike Ends; Union Agrees to Contract by 55%
After a 46-day strike, hundreds of Weyerhaeuser woodworkers across Oregon and Washington — including in Longview — have reached a four-year union contract with the Seattle-based timber company. The agreement passed by about 55% Thursday night, said Brandon Bryant, the district business representative for the International Association of...
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
Washington state school district appoints board director who once labeled cops ‘pigs,’ encouraged riots
A Washington state woman who once railed against police during a speech and seemed to be encouraging a riot has been appointed to a position on a city school board.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Expect wave after wave of rainstorms to hit Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, October 23, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts rainstorms throughout Snohomish County with no little to no chance of sun this week. According to AccuWeather, “a dip in the jet stream and a storm pushing into the Northwest on Monday will set the stage for wave after wave of storms to push through the area.”
PHOTOS: Crash at Vista House results in major damage to viewing area
A rollover crash happened at Vista House Saturday morning, majorly damaging the viewing area.
Couple facing manslaughter charges after man, dog found dead on Lewis County trail
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A 20-year-old Tenino man and a 17-year-old Rochester girl may be facing manslaughter charges in the death of a man whose body was found on a trail in eastern Lewis County this summer. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to a report of a man’s...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
Officials say four fingers on the victim's right hand were entrapped in the machine up to the second knuckle.
Animal activists to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife over protection of local bird
The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland are reportedly teaming up to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in response to the level of protection given to the streaked horned lark, a small, ground-dwelling songbird with distinctive feathers or “horns,” on its head that’s found in Oregon and Washington.
kptv.com
Vancouver family’s dog returned after few leads with help of nonprofit
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Although it may be the season for fear and fright, one Vancouver family got far more of it than they would have liked when their dog went missing for days. Blake Hickmon, who owns the dog with his partner, Mary Crichton, explained the dog’s name is...
