wrestlinginc.com

Sheamus Ties The Knot In 'Fairytale Wedding'

Over his decade-plus career in WWE, four time World Champion Sheamus has reached the top of the pinnacle, and now, he has found success outside of the ring in marriage. On October 28th, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla. WWE's official website posted, "Irish eyes are smiling! Sheamus and his beautiful...
wrestlinginc.com

World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast

With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022

WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Approved Big Match That Vince McMahon Shot Down

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years as fans have seen a number of different companies crossover. However, WWE rarely works with other companies which is why the wrestling world was shocked when it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be facing The Great Muta January 1st at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event.
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
ewrestlingnews.com

Odyssey Jones To Make His In-Ring Return On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Odyssey Jones will make his return to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Jones reappeared on television during last week’s show in a brief segment. The talented big man had been out of action since sustaining a knee injury back in January while performing on 205 Live.
ewrestlingnews.com

Samoa Joe Set To Defend ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe has been announced for an ROH TV Title defense on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that Joe will put his title up for grabs against Brian Cage on this week’s show. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com

Match & Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced some new things for this week’s episode of NXT. Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine (Simon Johnson), Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) will have a sit-down interview on the show, while Kiana James will face Thea Hail in singles competition. From WWE:. “Four roots, one tree. Schism’s...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT UK Star Makes NXT Debut At House Show

With the NXT UK brand going on hiatus in August with WWE planning to relaunch the brand into ‘NXT Europe’ in 2023, WWE has moved several NXT UK stars to the US-based NXT brand. At Saturday’s WWE NXT live event, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut when battling...
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Attends WWE Live Event In Mexico

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks attended the company’s recent live events in Mexico, over five months after being suspended. Banks, alongside Naomi, was suspended in May 2022 after walking out of a RAW TV taping over creative differences. Superlucha.com reports that Mexican wrestler Mamba was a tourist guide for Banks...
ewrestlingnews.com

Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT’s Von Wagner Makes Cameo Appearance On Monday Night RAW

WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner was spotted on last night’s episode of RAW, marking his first appearance on the red brand. Wagner, the son of WWE alum Beau Beverly, joined WWE as part of NXT 2.0 in September 2021. On RAW, Wagner was seen as part of the crowd...
ewrestlingnews.com

Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl On RAW, Riddle Takes Out Otis, O’Neil

Prior to their match this Saturday at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were involved in a massive brawl. Originally, there were plans for a sit-down interview between the two men. As Lashley was awaiting Lesnar, the latter came to the ring and said he had no time for a sit-down interview and wanted a fight instead. That’s when Lashley came out and the two men brawled.
ewrestlingnews.com

Results From WWE Live Event In Mexico City: Street Fight

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena.
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Britt Baker, Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy Attend Fulham FC Match

AEW wrestler Britt Baker took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photo of herself, AEW President Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy at a Fulham FC match:. Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog looks at some fan mail. You can check that out below:. You can keep up with all your...
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
ewrestlingnews.com

Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List For WWE House Show

The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26. WWE runs the famous arena on this date every year, and it is considered the biggest live event the company holds all year. * Drew McIntyre. *...
ewrestlingnews.com

Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/1/22)

Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. Mandy Rose one-year NXT Women’s Championship celebration. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
