KFVS12
Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Mayfield treatment center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden believes the recent theft of a semi-truck in the community surrounding Recovery Works is just the tip of the iceberg. Sheriff Haden said he has received hundreds of complaints associated with the facility. Recovery Works, a detox addiction treatment center, is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Veterans, active duty military, spouses invited to 23rd annual Veterans Program luncheon
KUTTAWA, KY — "Always remember to never forget." That's the motto of local non-profit, The Veterans' Program. The Veterans' Program works to honor, thank, and recognize veterans and active duty military personnel by teaching children that freedom isn't free — it was paid for by veterans and those who are currently serving.
wnky.com
Kentucky Habitat for Humanity receives $951,000 to help rebuild in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. – Kentucky Sports Radio and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a large donation Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. Kentucky Habitat for Humanity plans to use the $951,000 tornado relief donation at a build site for 30 safe, affordable homes in Dawson Springs. The funding will provide...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: the Veterans program
wpsdlocal6.com
More than $200M going to 408 water, sewer projects in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say more than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday that the projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties.
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple counties in Local 6 area lift burn bans
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A countywide burn ban in Livingston County, Kentucky, has been lifted as of Monday afternoon, leaders announced via the county's Facebook page. The county says the burn ban was lifted because of the amount of rain that fell over the weekend. The county says it sought input from the Livingston County Fire Chiefs before lifting the ban.
WKYT 27
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
wpsdlocal6.com
Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza to be held at Cairo Junior/Senior High School
CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf is hosting a fall festival at Cairo Junior/Senior High School on Thursday. The event, dubbed the Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza, is being held in partnership with the local NAACP. Arrowleaf, a nonprofit human services organization in southern Illinois, says the event is sponsored by its R3 program. Short for restore, reinvest and renew, R3 is service delivery program that promotes activities for youth.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local fundraiser extends event because of inflation impacts
PADUCAH — Inflation is impacting everyone. Organizations and their fundraising efforts are also taking a hit. Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah is extending its October fundraiser because of rising costs. "Those people who are usually able to donate those smaller donations are actually having to save those funds...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Salvation Army extends Angel Tree registration
PADUCAH — For many families in western Kentucky, this year’s Christmas season is posing a significant challenge due to rising prices. The Salvation Army of Paducah had been planning to end its Angel Tree registration on Friday, Oct. 28. But seeing the need that is out there, it decided to extend it until Wednesday, Nov. 2.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug, traffic charges for Paducah men
A traffic stop on Oaks Road Sunday evening resulted in the arrest of two Paducah men. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Bo M. Browning, with a passenger, 45-year-old Bill B. Browning. Deputies said Bo Browning was driving on a suspended or revoked...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating deadly Trigg County crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a Monday morning crash on U.S. 68 in Trigg County claimed a woman's life. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says two vehicles were involved in the 9 a.m. crash at the U.S. 68 intersection with Blue Springs Road. KSP says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
wpsdlocal6.com
Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah fundraiser
Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms
October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
wpsdlocal6.com
Halloween car show gives back to local nonprofit
BENTON, KY — The Great Pumpkin Cruise and Car Show in Benton is a win-win situation: attendees can celebrate the Halloween holiday and contribute to a good cause. Witches, minions and car enthusiasts all came together for a good cause. The Great Pumpkin Cruise and Car Show is back...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged in Carbondale shooting incident, search for 20-year-old suspect continues
CARBONDALE, IL — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly Oct. 23 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Police on Oct. 24 charged a 20-year-old Cairo, Illinois, man with murder in that shooting, and investigators are continuing to search for that suspect. In a news release sent...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
