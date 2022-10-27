The World Cup is around the corner, and United States attacker Gio Reyna is getting back to his best just in time to contribute to the national team. But when he's not on the pitch or training for the United States, there's another team in Qatar that Reyna will have his eye on. Before committing to the United States, Reyna was eligible for a host of nations as his grandfather was born in Argentina, he was born in England, and his grandmother's background meant he was also eligible for Portugal.

2 DAYS AGO