CNET

NWSL Championship: How to Livestream the Pro Women's Soccer Title Game

The Portland Thorns have had a difficult season, but are now one win away from the National Women's Soccer League Championship. The team's on-field performance has been stellar all year, thanks in part to the play of US women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, but a report issued at the beginning of October sent the team, and professional women's soccer, reeling.
ESPN

Former player Mana Shim heads US Soccer task force on abuse

CHICAGO --  Mana Shim, a former player for the National Women's Soccer League and the U.S. under-23 national team, will chair the U.S. Soccer Federation's taskforce to prevent the abuse and harassment of women that was found to be systemic in the sport. The USSF created a participant safety...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
ESPN

Individual game Women's World Cup tickets go on sale

Tickets to individual games for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand went on general sale on Monday. FIFA announced that fans from 100 countries have already secured tickets following a presale for Visa cardholders. Visa is a FIFA partner. Tickets for the matches start at just...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: Gio Reyna is 'all in' for USMNT, but roots mean he's hoping another team also excels in Qatar

The World Cup is around the corner, and United States attacker Gio Reyna is getting back to his best just in time to contribute to the national team. But when he's not on the pitch or training for the United States, there's another team in Qatar that Reyna will have his eye on. Before committing to the United States, Reyna was eligible for a host of nations as his grandfather was born in Argentina, he was born in England, and his grandmother's background meant he was also eligible for Portugal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

XFL reveals team names for third go-round

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business team are hoping the third time is the charm for an XFL. The fledgling — it seems to be always fledgling — football league revealed its team names on Monday. Some are new and some are holdovers from XFL...

