Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
gonomad.com
Branson, Missouri: Here’s Why So Many People Visit
Visiting Branson MO: Not On Our List But Too Popular to Skip. Branson, Missouri, is the entertainment mecca of the mid-south. A city of countless performance theaters, a 61-acre theme park, not to mention zip lines, wax museums, mini-golf courses, and a plethora of restaurants. We had heard about it...
KYTV
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
Laclede Record
RONALD EUGENE COOK
Ronald Eugene Cook, Lebanon, was born February 14, 1945, to Howard and Mildred Cook in Niangua, Mo. He departed this life October 25, 2022, at the age of 77. Ron worked for years at Rayco in Springfield, MO, before retiring. Ron was a family man and loved his time spent with them. Ron loved spending time at gun shows and fishing and was one of the biggest story tellers you would ever meet. He loved loading up every visitor on his side by side to take them on a ride around the farm. But Ron was most known for his love and knowledge of guns. He loved teasing and poking at his kids and grandkids, and his laugh was amazing and contagious. He was a long-time member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Lebanon. He was baptized and saved as a young man and followed Christ throughout his journey in life.
khqa.com
Eugene Field Elementary principal to return on 'probationary status'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley will remain in her position at the school but on a "probationary status." The Hannibal Board of Education made that decision one week after placing Whitely on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after it came to light Whitley posted a photo on social media that depicted a baby doll with its face colored in black hanging by a noose.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
Missouri boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
An 8-year-old's lost balloons – and the envelope attached to them – couldn't have found a better place to land.
KYTV
Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo
Springfield, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff welcomed a litter of four capybara pups on October 19. Sunday morning, almost two weeks since their birth, the babies will have access to the outside viewing yard. “They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet,...
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
WWII Veteran laid to rest in Missouri after 79 years
A Missouri man is being recognized with full military honors Thursday -- after not being identified for decades.
fourstateshomepage.com
Know the signs, doctors see RSV increase across the country, know the signs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in cases of a common virus. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that sends thousands of young children and babies to the hospital every year in the United States. A pediatrician with Cox Health Medical...
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
Laclede Record
HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD
Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
ksmu.org
City of Branson takes next steps in converting former theatre to public safety complex
Branson city officials are moving forward on a project to turn an old theatre building into a public safety complex. The city officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater, 2255 Gretna Rd., on October 18. Since then, renovations have begun on the building, which will be the headquarters of the Branson Police Department. It will also house the Branson Fire Department’s administration, an emergency operations center and an integrated dispatch center.
KYTV
Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Cassville man dies in MO 76 crash with semi
A fatal crash on MO 76 Highway claims the life of a 28-year-old Cassville man.
