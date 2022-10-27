Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Moore casts early ballot, Cox to vote on Election Day in Maryland governor's race
COLUMBIA, Md. -- Maryland's nominees for governor continued to stump for votes Monday, closing in on a week until Election Day. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Democratic nominee Wes Moore cast his ballot Monday in early voting. Republican nominee Dan Cox told 11...
Maryland's historic ticket could be rare midterm bright spot for Dems
Maryland looks like a rare bright spot for Democrats, who are bracing for a rough midterm outcome in many other blue states across the country. Why it matters: Black voters are poised for historic wins in a state where they make up 31% of the vote — fourth-highest in the nation — but have lagged in statewide representation.
WBOC
Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus. The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations. Hogan said in a tweet he is...
fox5dc.com
Early voting rolls out across the DMV
Election Day is approaching fast, but early voting is in full swing in Maryland and Virginia, while D.C.'s early voting kicks off on Monday, Oct. 31. FOX 5's David Kaplan explains what voters need to know.
Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
fox5dc.com
In The Courts Marijuana Special: Will Jones on the opposing side of legalization in Maryland
Will Jones is a firefighter in Washington D.C, and works with Smart Approaches to Marijuana. SAM is not against decriminalization and moving forward with rethinking criminal justice - but is against the growth of a marijuana industry and its impacts.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Gov. Hogan announces RSV mitigation actions; potential COVID-19, flu surge preparedness
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of new mitigation actions after a surge in respiratory syncytial virus - or RSV - cases across the state. Hogan has directed hospitals to utilize additional state funding to prioritize pediatric ICO staffing. The Maryland Department of Health announced $80 million in additional funding for healthcare providers across the state.
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
mocoshow.com
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November; WaPo/UMD Poll Shows Support From Voters
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
WJLA
Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Man Scores Second $50,000+ Lottery Win of 2022
A Maryland Lottery player from Montgomery County says he has a good time playing Racetrax, but it doesn’t hurt that he’s also scored two big wins on the game this year. His latest big win is $50,988 on a Superfecta bet while he won $60,564.20 in January. Asked on Oct. 26 why he plays, the Racetrax fan said, “It’s the fun of watching the horses run.” The 41-year-old added that winning, of course, is also part of what makes the game enjoyable.When he won earlier this year, he settled some debts and helped out some family members and friends who needed a little boost. This time, he’s keeping the win a secret and plans to use the money to make a down payment on a house in Gaithersburg. In addition, he’ll keep playing Racetrax, Bonus Match 5 and, when the jackpots are big, Powerball and Mega Millions. He bought the winning ticket at the Laurel Exxon, 801 Washington Boulevard, Laurel. The Prince George’s County Lottery retailer earns a bonus from the Lottery of $509.88, equal to 1% of the prize.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal
ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
WJLA
$1 million Powerball prize, 6 others remain unclaimed in Maryland from Saturday drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although no one in Maryland won the jackpot from Saturday's Powerball drawing, eight people in the state won some big cash and only one person has claimed it so far, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers on October 29th were 19, 31, 40, 46,...
fox5dc.com
Conceal carry bill debate
Lawmakers in Montgomery County held a hearing on a new bill that could restrict where owners of concealed carry permits can bring their guns in the county. Supporters say it's a step towards safety but opponents say it goes against a recent Supreme Court ruling. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville.
Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
fox5dc.com
Marine Corps Marathon returns in-person to DC region for first time in 3 years
Thousands of runners showed up on Sunday for the first in-person Marine Corps Marathon held in three years. The 47th annual marathon kicked off early Sunday morning on Virginia Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon. Approximately 20,000 runners took the part in the race. The course took...
Nottingham MD
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
wypr.org
Some voters show up for early voting, more than half a million Marylanders asked for mail-in ballots
On the first day of early voting for Maryland’s midterm election, an early voting center in Baltimore County had a steady flow of voters on Thursday morning. Early voting will continue statewide on Friday at 7 a.m. until Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8. There...
fox5dc.com
Legalizing marijuana in Maryland could hurt smaller dispensaries
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Marylanders will soon be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If weed is legalized, it's going to have an economic impact that could be unpredictable. Medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland have made over $388 million so far this year....
foxbaltimore.com
What to expect on the ballot this election, Question E
Keep it local for the purpose of oversight, for the purpose of accountability, for the purpose of affordability,. These remarks were made by long-time Baltimore resident and pastor, P.M. Smith. Pastor Smith urges the public to vote yes on Question E, which will be appearing on the ballot this election....
