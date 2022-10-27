ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBOC

Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus. The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations. Hogan said in a tweet he is...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Early voting rolls out across the DMV

Election Day is approaching fast, but early voting is in full swing in Maryland and Virginia, while D.C.'s early voting kicks off on Monday, Oct. 31. FOX 5's David Kaplan explains what voters need to know.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland Gov. Hogan announces RSV mitigation actions; potential COVID-19, flu surge preparedness

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of new mitigation actions after a surge in respiratory syncytial virus - or RSV - cases across the state. Hogan has directed hospitals to utilize additional state funding to prioritize pediatric ICO staffing. The Maryland Department of Health announced $80 million in additional funding for healthcare providers across the state.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Man Scores Second $50,000+ Lottery Win of 2022

A Maryland Lottery player from Montgomery County says he has a good time playing Racetrax, but it doesn’t hurt that he’s also scored two big wins on the game this year. His latest big win is $50,988 on a Superfecta bet while he won $60,564.20 in January. Asked on Oct. 26 why he plays, the Racetrax fan said, “It’s the fun of watching the horses run.” The 41-year-old added that winning, of course, is also part of what makes the game enjoyable.When he won earlier this year, he settled some debts and helped out some family members and friends who needed a little boost. This time, he’s keeping the win a secret and plans to use the money to make a down payment on a house in Gaithersburg. In addition, he’ll keep playing Racetrax, Bonus Match 5 and, when the jackpots are big, Powerball and Mega Millions. He bought the winning ticket at the Laurel Exxon, 801 Washington Boulevard, Laurel. The Prince George’s County Lottery retailer earns a bonus from the Lottery of $509.88, equal to 1% of the prize.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal

ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Conceal carry bill debate

Lawmakers in Montgomery County held a hearing on a new bill that could restrict where owners of concealed carry permits can bring their guns in the county. Supporters say it's a step towards safety but opponents say it goes against a recent Supreme Court ruling. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Legalizing marijuana in Maryland could hurt smaller dispensaries

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Marylanders will soon be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If weed is legalized, it's going to have an economic impact that could be unpredictable. Medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland have made over $388 million so far this year....
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

What to expect on the ballot this election, Question E

Keep it local for the purpose of oversight, for the purpose of accountability, for the purpose of affordability,. These remarks were made by long-time Baltimore resident and pastor, P.M. Smith. Pastor Smith urges the public to vote yes on Question E, which will be appearing on the ballot this election....
BALTIMORE, MD

