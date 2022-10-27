Read full article on original website
Related
Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.
parktelegraph.com
Investing In Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH): Why Should You?
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$1.26, or -1.28%, to $97.49. The Texas Roadhouse Inc. has recorded 37,983 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.
Zacks.com
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Benzinga
Leggett & Platt's Earnings: A Preview
Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
Zacks.com
Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SHOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting growth of 18.60% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 7 cents per...
Zacks.com
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
Benzinga
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
Benzinga
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
AbbVie: Q3 Earnings Insights
AbbVie ABBV reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:44 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AbbVie beat estimated earnings by 1.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $3.59. Revenue was up $470.00 million from the same period last...
YAHOO!
Caterpillar shows growth in third quarter
Caterpillar released its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, noting sales and revenues of $15 billion. That figure represents a 21% increase over the $12.4 billion that it brought in during the same period last year. Caterpillar reported a 16.2% operating profit margin for the third quarter of 2022, a...
Benzinga
Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast
Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
tipranks.com
Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations
Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss
Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Plummets after Missing on 3Q Earnings
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.64, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.90 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales decreased -by 4.5% year-over-year, with...
Earnings Preview For CNA Financial
CNA Financial CNA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNA Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. CNA Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
tipranks.com
Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
Contract Research Organization Medpace Lifts FY22 Guidance, Highlights FY23 Outlook
Medpace Holdings Inc's MEDP Q3 revenue increased 29.8% Y/Y to $383.7 million, beating the consensus of $357.18 million, representing a backlog conversion rate of 17.7%. On a constant currency organic basis, Q3 revenue was up 31.9%. As of September 30, 2022, Backlog grew 20.9% to $2.2 billion. Net new business...
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over...
Comments / 0