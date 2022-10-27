Read full article on original website
Apple's iOS 16.2 release expected in December, iOS 16.3 possibly in February
Apple's next major updates for its operating systems will reportedly land in the middle of December, while updates including iOS 16 will apparently ship in February or March. Apple released a swathe of operating system updates on October 24, bringing out iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and others. However, users may have a long time to wait for the next big update release from the iPhone maker.
Apple's Chief Information Officer, VP of online retail are leaving the company
Anna Matthiasson, Apple's vice president of online retail, is leaving her position at the company, sources told Bloomberg. Matthiasson has been at the company for only three...
Apple explains how the redesigned Home app came to be
Apple released iOS 16 earlier this fall, and with it, launched an improved version of the Home app with the goal of making it work for everyone. The new Home app -- once prone to being unruly if a user's home had more than a handful of smart devices -- has been redesigned with a focus on simplicity.
Tim Cook casts doubt on new M2 MacBook Pros in 2022
The fall is Apple's main product launch period, with the annual iPhone refresh being the centerpiece of events. Flanking them are Apple's other ecosystem changes, covering product areas including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Mac, which can sometimes get their own events. Apple's M2 processor debuted in 2022,...
iPhone 14 Pro lead times grow following factory's COVID-19 outbreak
The lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro models have increased, a tracker claims, a change that may be a byproduct of the Foxconn factory's COVID outbreak. In the eighth week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker by analysts at JP Morgan and seen by AppleInsider, there has been a change in lead times for some of the iPhone 14 generation, while others seem more static.
Edge Full Kit review: An iPhone mount for your MacBook Pro
The Edge Full Kit lets you mount your phone to your notebook, computer, or tablet, and could potentially help you multitask better between your hardware and your iPhone. The kit ships with three accessories inside - a mount, a light, and a universal wireless charger. All of these components work together to give you the best home kit experience it has to offer.
Foxconn's iPhone output could drop by 30% over COVID outbreak
The Zhengzhou factory in China's Henan province was hit by a Coronavirus outbreak in October, which threatened production at Foxconn's biggest site for assembling iPhones. While Foxconn is attempting to mitigate any shortfall, it seems the hit to global iPhone could be significant. A person familiar with the issue told...
Unionized Australian Apple Store employees set to strike again
Australian Apple Store employees threaten additional work stoppages and strikes as they negotiate improved wage rates. A group of around 200 employees belonging to the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union in Australia are...
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Air 16GB dips to $1,099, plus $40 off AppleCare
Apple's upgraded MacBook Air M1 with 16GB of memory is eligible for an exclusive promo code discount on top of bonus savings onAppleCare. With units in stock in Space Gray, Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama...
Apple reportedly won't launch new M2 Macs until 2023
Apple won't be bringing out new Mac models until 2023, reports claim, with the updated M2 versions of the14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro now scheduled for the first quarter. Expectations of a...
Matter may not be a HomeKit hero -- at least at first
The organizational body behind Matter has promised that the new standard will be the great unifier of smart homes. While it is absolutely the beginning of something great, it won't mean a lot for HomeKit users out of the gate. Matter is a new smart home standard that will work...
Ikea's Matter hub, VOCOlinc floor lamp review, & more on HomeKit Insider
On this week's episode of the Homekit Insider podcast, your hosts talk about the new Matter hub from Ikea, review the VOCOlinc floor lamp, and much more. After being announced earlier this year, the Ikea Dirigera smart hub with Matter support will finally be released on November 1. It will work with all major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit.
Google patches seventh zero-day exploit in Chrome in 2022
A critical Google Chrome update for the Mac and Windows desktop browsers is available that addresses an actively exploited vulnerability. Chrome users should update to version 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and version 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows as soon as possible to patch against a known active exploit. To update Chrome on Mac:
From X10 to Matter: The smart home evolves again
The new standard Matter will enable easy, secure communication between smart home brands and devices — and existing devices may be able to be updated to support it. Although we are still in...
Workers flee Foxconn's COVID-hit iPhone factory over poor conditions
Following an outbreak of COVID at the Zhengzhou facility inlate October, Foxconn has implemented a "closed loop" that keeps employees in the campus. While the policy and other initiatives are intended to curtail the spread of the virus, some workers at the factory don't want to have their freedom curtailed.
Daily deals Oct. 31: $449 AirPods Max, $800 off 77-inch LG OLED TV, $149 Beats Studio3, more
Monday's best deals include a $999 upgraded M1 Mac mini, a $114 64GB Apple TV 4K, $40 off a GoPro Hero8 Black, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and...
The best HomeKit motion sensors to add to a smart home
Finding the right HomeKit motion sensor grants some new abilities to Apple's Home app, and with Thread technology this will "Matter" even more going forward. Motion sensors can be used for more than just...
Elon Musk orders Twitter to charge $20/month for verification
Twitter is to change its verification system into a revenue stream, with CEO Elon Musk reportedly saying he'll fire staff if it isn't implemented quickly. Currently, Twitter has a verification system that means celebrities...
Daily deals Oct. 30: $240 Apple Watch SE Gen 2, $100 off Bose Frames Tempo, $200 off M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, more
Sunday's bestdeals include an AirTag four-pack for $93, a half-price Apple Leather iPhone 13 Pro case with MagSafe, $409 off a Sonos Premium Immersive Set, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to...
Daily deals Oct. 29: $114 Apple TV 4K 64GB, $120 off Wristcam, $2,200 off 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV, more
Saturday's bestdeals include Microsoft Office for Mac for $39.99, $110 off M1 MacBook Air, 20% off Sonos Surround Set with Arc, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers...
