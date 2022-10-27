Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
BBC
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live
Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Mikel Arteta delighted with his side's improvement
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is delighted with the improved performance in a 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest after losing to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday. MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 30 October on BBC One, BBC...
BBC
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban
Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace edge out Southampton to move into top half (video)
Crystal Palace vs Southampton recap: Odsonne Edouard touched home the game’s only goal as the Eagles took all three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Patrick Vieira’s side is (for now, at least) into the top half of the Premier League table following the victory. Crystal Palace (16 points) sit 10th after 12 games played. On the other side, Southampton (12 points) sit 16th, two points above the relegation zone, after winning just one of their last eight PL games (1W-2D-5L).
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
BBC
Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Frenkie De Jong In January
Chelsea could attempt to sign Frenkie De Jong in January from Barcelona.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Conte, Lo Celso, Asensio, Kounde
Real Madrid are in pole position to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, is intent on staying at the Nou Camp club and the 25-year-old Dutch international will not listen to any offers in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
BBC
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford
Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
Tottenham must show their nasty side on date with destiny in Marseille
As Tottenham prepare for a date with destiny – at the Stade Vélodrome against Marseille on Tuesday night – Antonio Conte cannot escape the feeling that it ought not to have come to this; his club’s qualification to the Champions League last 16 should already be secure.
ESPN
Real Madrid stumble to draw vs. Girona as VAR takes centre stage
MADRID -- Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in LaLiga as they dropped two points in the title race to stay ahead of Barcelona by a single point on Sunday. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Madrid took the lead in the second...
