SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
SB Nation

Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City

A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
BBC

La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live

Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
BBC

Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC

F﻿ulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC

Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban

Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace edge out Southampton to move into top half (video)

Crystal Palace vs Southampton recap: Odsonne Edouard touched home the game’s only goal as the Eagles took all three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Patrick Vieira’s side is (for now, at least) into the top half of the Premier League table following the victory. Crystal Palace (16 points) sit 10th after 12 games played. On the other side, Southampton (12 points) sit 16th, two points above the relegation zone, after winning just one of their last eight PL games (1W-2D-5L).
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton

Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
BBC

Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
BBC

M﻿an Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC

Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
BBC

Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington

A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Conte, Lo Celso, Asensio, Kounde

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, is intent on staying at the Nou Camp club and the 25-year-old Dutch international will not listen to any offers in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
BBC

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
BBC

'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford

Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
ESPN

Real Madrid stumble to draw vs. Girona as VAR takes centre stage

MADRID -- Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in LaLiga as they dropped two points in the title race to stay ahead of Barcelona by a single point on Sunday. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Madrid took the lead in the second...

