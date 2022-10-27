ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Conversation U.S.

Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote

Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States. The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020. Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020. We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching immigrant youths’ civic development – and we think it’s important to recognize that young immigrants are also playing a key role in galvanizing older immigrants to vote, primarily by connecting...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

We’re in a new era of attacks on political leaders

The assailant who broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home Friday and fractured her husband’s skull is only the latest in an escalating era of political violence, one largely driven by violence from the far-right. Ahead of the 2020 election, there was increasing concern about political violence perpetrated by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Christian nationalism is a racist, ahistorical ideology of violence

One of the longest-standing principles of American democracy — the separation of church and state— is under attack by people embracing Christian nationalism. That ideology says that the U.S. is and should remain a Christian nation and that Christianity should be prioritized by the state. Even when it is not stated, Christian nationalism implicitly calls for the U.S. to be a white Christian nation.
GEORGIA STATE
Phys.org

Partisan divide contributed to false sense of racial equality in pandemic mortality

The early months of the COVID-19 pandemic were marked by far higher death rates among Black people than white people in the United States. Before 2020 ended, however, differences between the two groups had nearly equalized. What may have appeared to be equality was not an improvement for Black people,...
TheConversationCanada

New anti-poverty initiative focuses on lived experiences to help shape policy

The theme of the recent United Nations International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was Dignity for All in Practice. It raised questions about how we can change our policy practices and outcomes so people living with poverty are treated as experts. The ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences of high inflation and the Ontario government’s refusal to address deep poverty, to name just a few current realities, have resulted in anti-poverty campaigners renewing their pleas for action. Adequate housing, more meaningful financial support and access to mental health services are among the essential changes required. Inadequate or harmful...
The Hill

Military leaders: Affirmative action is a national security imperative

Of the many issues raised by the contentious affirmative action cases that will be heard by the Supreme Court on Oct. 31, national security would not seem to be among them. Yet that is precisely what a distinguished group of former military leaders argue in an extraordinary friend-of-the-court brief supporting the affirmative action programs of Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. “These elections are (a choice) between the future and the past. So go out and vote today for our children’s future, for our country’s future,” Lapid said after voting in the upscale Tel Aviv neighborhood where he lives. Polls have predicted a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory.
The Atlantic

My Country Used to Look Up to America’s Democracy

When the Greek Revolution began in 1821, Thanassis Petsalis was only 19 years old. He studied law, became one of the best defense lawyers in postrevolutionary Greece, and in his late 60s served as the country’s minister of justice. His description of the political aspirations of the Greeks was written in 1841, 20 years after the revolution began but in a time when the Greek revolutionaries groaned under the absolutist monarchy of the Bavarian King Otto:
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

The Wreckage of Neoliberalism

For millions of Americans—especially those who don’t live in the high-income urban mega-economies—it feels like life itself is unspooling. This sense of dislocation is what Donald Trump’s politics of grievance seized upon when he launched his campaign for the presidency in 2015. He offered easy scapegoats—immigrants, Muslims, and economic elites—to blame for the loss of meaning and economic autonomy felt by many Americans. He signaled an intent to break America apart from the world economy and the international order. He railed against the technology companies that had seemed to replace families and churches as the new enforcers of moral order. Tragically, it worked. And frankly, given that Trump is running even with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, it’s still working.
OHIO STATE

