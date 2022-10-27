ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC

Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween

Retired Dr. Ray Pais, will be honored at the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award Dinner for his service to the East Tennessee community. Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of Rocky Top Saturday. Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies. Updated: 5...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity

Many agencies in Morgan County conducted a major drug bust Friday morning, according to a post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Knoxville mayor makes bet...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16. On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. Coach Josh...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Authorities: Suspect in abortion clinic fire died in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced Monday in disclosing both the man's death and the allegations. Federal court documents indicate that the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN

