Semi-truck overturns on I-40 overnight creating delays during morning rush hour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A semi-truck carrying furniture overturned on I-40 around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The crash occurred near mile marker 386, just west of the U.S. 129 on-ramp. The semi hydroplaned and flipped onto its side, KPD said. The driver and passenger...
Sevierville PD warns of road work near exit 407 on I-40 this week
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department tweeted a warning to drivers about road work on I-40 this week, which will close multiple lanes. SPD said the work will be on the I-40 exit 407 ramps and overpass, a busy exit in and out of Sevier County. The work...
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
Complaint filed, suspect identified in destruction of Knoxville Planned Parenthood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson City man was identified as the suspect for both the shooting and the later fire that destroyed the Planned Parenthood on Cherry St., according to court documents. The Department of Justice filed a civil lawsuit related to two attacks on the Knoxville Planned Parenthood...
Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween
Retired Dr. Ray Pais, will be honored at the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award Dinner for his service to the East Tennessee community.
Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
Multiple Tennessee Trails Closed After Bears 'Bluff Charge' Hikers
The trails will be closed until further notice after officials reported an increase in "bluff charges."
Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity
Many agencies in Morgan County conducted a major drug bust Friday morning, according to a post from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16. On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies....
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe County (Monroe County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe County on Saturday afternoon at around 12:39 p.m. The car was pulling a 12-foot wood plank trailer that remained at the scene.
Anderson County traffic stop leads to shootout between officers, suspect
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Anderson County after an attempted traffic stop resulted in an exchange of gunfire Sunday night.
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating fatal Monroe County hit and run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County.
Loudon man charged in connection with El Pulpo Loco shooting
A man is facing charges in relation to the El Pulpo Loco shooting that took place earlier this month according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge
One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.
Authorities: Suspect in abortion clinic fire died in August
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced Monday in disclosing both the man's death and the allegations. Federal court documents indicate that the...
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon.
Get Ready to Take an ‘Ocean Journey’ in East Tennessee in 2023
We all know Dolly Parton doesn't let any grass grow underneath her feet. Well, neither does her hometown of Sevierville TN. MORE EXCITING ADVENTURES COMING TO THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. For the longest time, the small mountain community was simply that...a small mountain community that just so happens to be where...
