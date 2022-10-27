Read full article on original website
Complaint filed, suspect identified in destruction of Knoxville Planned Parenthood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson City man was identified as the suspect for both the shooting and the later fire that destroyed the Planned Parenthood on Cherry St., according to court documents. The Department of Justice filed a civil lawsuit related to two attacks on the Knoxville Planned Parenthood...
TBI investigating Masonic Lodge fire, leading member says he received an anti-Mason letter prior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are looking into what they are calling a possible arson case after a fire broke out at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge and Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Speedwell. No one died or was...
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -In downtown Wartburg more than a thousand people gather every year to take part in the trunk-or-treat celebration on the night of Halloween. With big crowds comes concern for some families who’s main goal is to keep their children safe. “When you’re going door to door...
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news.
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon.
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears.
Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity
Many agencies in Morgan County conducted a major drug bust Friday morning, according to a post from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon.
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon.
THP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week.
ETCH doctor being honored after helping hundreds of children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A retired doctor from the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will be receiving the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award for his years of caring for children at the hospital. Dr. Ray Pais helped establish the Hematology and Oncology departments at ETCH and recently retired after a...
Historic Harriman Hospital makes big economic impact
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An old hospital turned tourist attraction is bringing a big boost to Roane County’s economy. The Old Historic Harriman Hospital sat empty for about 10 years before paranormal investigator, Ronnie Dee, breathed new life into it. “Hospitals are really unique because they’re the only building...
Creepy Rocky Top remix comes to UT’s Neyland Stadium
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class.
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hand UP for Women, a non-profit, is making a positive impact on the lives of women in Knoxville. After years of personal hardship, five women completed a goal setting, financial management and networking program, making them the 17th class to graduate. The graduation ceremony, hosted by Hand UP for Women, took place on Sunday at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in the Watershed Building.
Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game
Many agencies in Morgan County conducted a major drug bust Friday morning, according to a post from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears.
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
Vols remain undefeated, defeat Wildcats
The eyes of the college football world will once again be on Tennessee. College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week.
Milder with passing clouds, and a warming trend ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - November is “in like a lamb”, with milder temperatures and passing clouds. We are watching a front’s line of rain and storms to potentially stall out in the region, sending more wind and warmth our way and only spotty rain chances. Join us...
The eyes of the college football world will once again be on Tennessee
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was charged with one count of manslaughter
