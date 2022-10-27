ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum or she’s ‘gone for good’: report

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybXkO_0ipItzMi00

Gisele Bündchen reportedly gave her husband, Tom Brady, an ultimatum that threatened to end their marriage.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday.

“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Reps for both Bündchen and Brady did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

However, this is not the first time that we hear of the NFL getting in between the couple.

Page Six broke the news in September that the supermodel, 42, and quarterback, 45, had gotten into an “epic fight” over his decision to “un-retire” from professional football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAPmv_0ipItzMi00
Gisele Bündchen reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum about their marriage.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” an insider explained at the time. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Brady shares children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Bündchen and also has an older son, Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan .

Earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Bucaneers star briefly retired but shockingly announced he was returning to the sport after just 40 days.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he tweeted in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESLMe_0ipItzMi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYwWa_0ipItzMi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRbDD_0ipItzMi00

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Amid their marital woes, both Bündchen and Brady hired divorce lawyers , sources previously told us.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was then spotted without her wedding ring , further fueling speculation that she really was done with the marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxrlO_0ipItzMi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGWiA_0ipItzMi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xszd_0ipItzMi00

Just last week, sources told Page Six that things were getting “nasty” between the pair.

An insider said on Oct. 21, “Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight.”

“Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world.”

Bündchen and Brady have not openly commented on the split rumors.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Perfect Night' As Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors Rage On

Tom Brady is still managing to find some joy amid his rumored marital rift with Gisele Bündchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday, October 9, to share a photo of himself fishing with his son after taking home a win against the Atlantic Falcons."Great win and a perfect night," the NFL champ captioned the father-son photo of the two facing the water and away from the camera as the sun set. It's unclear which of Brady's sons is featured in the snap, as he shares 12-year-old Benjamin with his estranged wife and 15-year-old Jack with ex...
RadarOnline

Plotting Her Escape? Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Home, Months Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady

It appears that Gisele Bündchen was making moves to end her marriage with Tom Brady long before their problems were ever made public. Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before her ex un-retired and went back to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million. The modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom is a far cry from her $27 million property, which she shared with Tom, nestled in the ritzy Indian Creek Country Club neighborhood known as "Billionaire Bunker.”The discovery...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Cheers On Daughter Vivian, 9, At Horse Riding Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bundchen took her daughter Vivian, 9, out for another horseback riding outing amid rumors of a permanent split from husband Tom Brady. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the world-famous Brazilian supermodel, 42, wore gray yoga pants and a cropped, sleeveless tee as she watched Vivian hop on horseback for the October equestrian lesson, which reportedly took place in Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend. Gisele looked naturally stunning, wearing minimal makeup and long, wavy hair with sunglasses and small hoop earrings. She finished the look with sneakers and carried a bag while smiling at Vivian and proudly snapping photos of her daughter. Once again, Gisele went without a wedding ring.
PALM BEACH, FL
People

Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
People

Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

Brady and Bündchen will file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for...
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Page Six

Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s ‘nasty’ split: They’re ready for a fight

Things are getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid their marriage split, sources say. Page Six exclusively revealed Bündchen has hired the top divorce lawyer in Florida to take on Brady as the pair seem to be heading to the end zone. Insiders say Bündchen hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy. The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has handled a stable of high-profile clients including Tiger Woods in his divorce with Elin Nordegren. Sasser also represented Jeff Gordon in his bitter 2003 divorce from wife Brooke which turned into a battle over the...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen took ‘family stabilization’ course before divorce

Putting the children first. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each completed a “Parent Education and Family Stabilization” course before finalizing their divorce on Friday. According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, the NFL star, 45, finished the four-hour course on Oct. 25 and his supermodel ex, 42, completed it on Oct. 26. Bündchen’s certificate notes that the class was “required.” Per Florida law, separating and divorcing parents must take this course as it’s designed to educate, train, and assist parents in regards to the impact divorce can have on parents and children. Brady and Bündchen share two biological kids: 12-year-old Benjamin and...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Valerie Bertinelli Looks Somber On Rare Outing As Divorce Drama Heats Up With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli looked somber on a rare outing after returning to divorce court with ex Tom Vitale, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the Hot in Cleveland actress was spotted out and about running errands in Los Angeles, keeping it casual while sporting a black T-shirt in support of her son Wolfgang Van Halen's band paired with a monochromatic ensemble.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
Women's Health

What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions

Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy