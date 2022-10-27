Read full article on original website
MSNBC
GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option
Rachel Maddow argues that as Republican leaders discredit elections and encourage the abandonment of democracy, the option they are tacitly endorsing for how to run a government is force and violence, a value seen in the reactions of many Republicans to the attempted murder of the husband of the speaker of the House. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Accused Pelosi attacker hit with federal and state charges
State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect David DePape in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
District attorney says Pelosi home targeted to attack House speaker
San Francisco's district attorney announced charges against the man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and violently attacked her husband Paul.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack
When it comes to political violence, why don’t we hear the GOP speaking out against the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s home, or the 1/6 insurrection? Because it’s coming from people on their side of the aisle, Mehdi says. And Republicans have lost the courage to call this domestic terror threat what it really is: a right-wing problem. Susan Del Percio, Kurt Bardella and Ben Collins join him to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG
“This guy had conspiracy theories about January 6th, Covid, and other nonsense that looks just like the Facebook pages of Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert,” says Rep. Eric Swalwell on the Pelosi attack suspect's social media.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Following Pelosi attack, too many Republicans fail a simple test
In San Francisco yesterday, Paul Pelosi remained in intensive care following a brutal attack in which an alleged assailant fractured Pelosi’s skull with a hammer. As part of a federal criminal indictment, the Justice Department shared new details about the incident, including the fact that the suspect told the police he intended break House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps.
Rand Paul accuses Dems of using Pelosi attack for political misdirection: 'Where's the sympathy?'
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, himself the victim an attack, slammed Democrats for their reaction to the assault on Paul Pelosi Sr., the husband of Speaker Pelosi.
MSNBC
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House committee
MSNBC
Suspected attacker on Pelosi's husband posted extreme views online
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is recovering in the hospital following a violent attack. Police interviewed the 42-year-old suspect, David DePape and charges are expected this week. Investigators are also reviewing extreme ideologies DePape posted online. Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel and former Chief of the Criminal Division in the Eastern District of New York, discuss a new report from The Washington Post about a new prosecutor joining the Justice Department team investigating the classified government documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago and why he thinks it means an indictment is much more likely.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sits down for an exclusive interview on The Sunday Show, to discuss the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, the battle for the midterms and what the White House is doing about red-hot inflation.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in two cases involving affirmative action in college admissions from the University of North Carolina and Harvard. NBC's Yamiche Alcindor reports on arguments being made and what points were raised by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in one of the cases before she recuses herself for the other.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP targets bluest parts of the country ahead of midterms
MSNBC
George Conway: Silence from GOP is just as bad as some of the rhetoric
State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which is alleged to have included plans to break the speaker's kneecaps. Conservative attorney George Conway joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi
After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Jeh Johnson: This moment feels as combustible as the mid-1960s
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, historian Jon Meacham and professor Carolyn Gallaher discuss last week's attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)
Rachel Maddow looks at the effort Donald Trump and his attendants have made to discredit elections and sabotage the election system in the United States and explains that behavior in the context of Trump trying to establish among Republicans the idea that elections don't work, their results should be tossed out, and leaders should be chosen a different way. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Mika: Are we supposed to ignore that threats against the House speaker have been specific?
Mika Brzezinski discusses how years of Republican propaganda and Trump-fueled fascism helped inspire last week's attack on House Speaker Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home by 42-year-old David DePape. DePape is expected to be charged on Monday for the attack.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents
Former U.S. Attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the upcoming November 4 deadline for Trump’s team to turn over documents and why we’re unlikely to hear Donald Trump testify before the January 6 Committee.Oct. 31, 2022.
