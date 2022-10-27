When it comes to political violence, why don’t we hear the GOP speaking out against the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s home, or the 1/6 insurrection? Because it’s coming from people on their side of the aisle, Mehdi says. And Republicans have lost the courage to call this domestic terror threat what it really is: a right-wing problem. Susan Del Percio, Kurt Bardella and Ben Collins join him to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.

