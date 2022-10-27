ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 15

local~independent
3d ago

How about only giving coats to the needy kids and spread it throughout the state. Many of these kids that received coats come from families who do not need these items and will in turn trash them because they are not brand name coats. How about sending home a jacket with any child that qualifies for free lunches?

Reply
4
crossvillenews1st.com

GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY

Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee

There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
TENNESSEE STATE
Terry Mansfield

Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways

Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
MARYVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee

The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
TENNESSEE STATE
indherald.com

Steve Childers, 56

Stephen Allen Childers, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. as a result of injuries suffered in a car accident. He was 56. Life. Born July 7, 1966, Steve was the son of Louie and Barbara Childers. He was...
WINFIELD, TN
WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Wilson Sporting Goods still thriving

“Our mission is to empower every human to live like an athlete”. Cookeville – As American as an 8-year-old lining a baseball down the line on a Saturday afternoon, Wilson Sporting Goods (WSG) originally opened its doors in 1913 in Chicago. WSG is not only an American staple, but it has been a staple in the Cookeville, Sparta and Upper Cumberland community since the factory opened here in 1946.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee may drop major test for many teacher candidates

Amid worries about teacher shortages, Tennessee is considering reducing requirements for some nontraditional candidates to earn their teacher licenses, despite concerns that the change could hurt teacher quality.In the first of two votes on a controversial proposal, the State Board of Education approved Friday dropping EdTPA, a licensing test required currently of about 900 “job-embedded” candidates, who comprise about a third of the state’s teacher pipeline. That pathway lets people with non-teaching...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Keep garbage out of Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to cut down on plastics and garbage in the Tennessee River. The Tennessee River is one of the most plastic-polluted rivers in the country, and officials said most of the garbage in the water actually washed in from land.
KNOXVILLE, TN

