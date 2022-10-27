At least three people were killed while three others were hurt in four separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday afternoon into Monday night. The first shooting occurred at 3:59 p.m. along the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue. A 36-year-old man was shot six times in the abdomen by a gunman following a car crash and an argument. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

